What if there were surefire ways to get ahead? Would you be inclined to use that information to help propel your career?

For its The Millennial Economy 2018 report, EY surveyed 1,202 U.S. citizens ages 20 to 36 on issues including their uncertainty about the economy, what they look for in a career and much more. EY asked these respondents to rate what factors they consider most important to getting ahead in life. Differing percentages of people indicated the following conditions as extremely or very important.

How to be successful in life:

— Work hard.

— Know the right people.

— Take risks and be willing to fail.

— Have a great education.

— Train for a specific career.

— Be lucky.

Use the following information to help apply these recommendations to your own life to get ahead.

Working Hard

Eighty-six percent of respondents rated working hard as extremely to very important to getting ahead. So what does working hard mean to you? Is it showing up for work on time and grinding through your day? Or is it something more?

Working hard could mean putting in the extra effort to solve a problem or resolve an issue. It might mean doing the research to find a new work process or tool.

Everyone finds themselves slacking off once in a while. That’s normal. The secret is to find something at work that gets you excited so that you won’t mind the extra effort. When you find that special project or task, time seems to fly by and you won’t notice how much work you are putting in. If you can’t find a project or task, look outside of your work and find a passion to which you can devote your energy. This may just lead to a new occupation. At the very least, you’ll feel more fulfilled with your life.

Knowing the Right People

Almost three-quarters of respondents said that knowing the right people is essential to getting ahead. Who do you know? If you haven’t experienced the power of your connections, then maybe you need to reconsider your strategy.

First, do you only know people who are in the same field as you? Maybe branching out and meeting people in new areas will help. Second, if your network is small, expanding the number of people you know might do the trick. Third, make each connection count. Build richer, deeper relationships with the people you know. Finally, don’t be afraid to ask your network for help.

The right person sometimes doesn’t reveal herself until you know what you need and ask. That’s why expanding the quantity and quality of your network is a good strategy for the long haul.

Taking Risks and Being Willing to Fail

The EY survey found 67 percent of respondents think it’s important to take risks and be willing to fail. No one likes failure, but it’s been said that it’s the best way to learn.

Taking risks feels uncomfortable and scary, but at certain points in your life, calculated risks can be game-changing. Instead of avoiding risk, think about the real consequences of your actions. How destructive or damaging will failure be? And how does that compare to the results of a successful outcome? Remember, you might regret not taking a risk for the rest of your life.

If you really want to try something, then analyze the pros and cons by making a list.

Having A Great Education

Sixty-one percent of EY respondents rated having a great education as one of the best ways to get ahead. A great education doesn’t necessarily mean you attended a top school or graduated top of your class. It boils down to whether you found what you learned to be interesting, helpful and beneficial. Having a great education can go beyond sitting in a classroom. The truth is, getting a great education is a lifelong endeavor. You can (and probably should) always learn new skills.

Training for a Specific Career

Fifth on the list of top things you can do to get ahead is to train for a specific career. Honing the skills and knowledge you need enables you to go deep and focus on the specific challenges of the job. Training will hopefully expose you to internships or co-ops that allow you to experience the daily life of the occupation.

But don’t worry, you’re not locked in forever. If you find that the career isn’t the right fit or doesn’t meet your expectations, you will be able to pivot. Almost every career has transferable skills and knowledge you can use in new roles.

Being Lucky

Last on the list is being lucky, rated important by 36 percent of respondents. Whether luck is being in the right place at the right time or randomly meeting someone who opens a new opportunity to you, you don’t want to overlook the power of serendipity. That will help you come to terms with the fact that sometimes you won’t be hired for jobs even though you’re qualified. And other times, good things will just happen to you.

If you want good things to happen to you, you can improve the odds by applying as many of the tips from above to set yourself up to achieve success and get ahead.

