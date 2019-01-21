How to Avoid Shipping Charges at Your Favorite Stores

Shipping charges are one of the most frustrating aspects of online shopping. You find the item you want at a good price, but once the shipping charges get tacked on, you find yourself paying more…

Shipping charges are one of the most frustrating aspects of online shopping. You find the item you want at a good price, but once the shipping charges get tacked on, you find yourself paying more than planned. While some shipping fees are a nominal amount per order, even small charges add up over time if you frequently shop online. Plus, because many retailers don’t disclose shipping fees until you check out, true comparison shopping is a challenge.

Luckily, plenty of major retailers offer simple ways to get out of paying for delivery. Here’s a guide to avoiding shipping charges from your favorite merchants, including these popular retailers:

— Amazon

— Bed Bath & Beyond

— Best Buy

— Kohl’s

— Lowe’s

— Macy’s

— Target

— The Home Depot

— Walmart

Read on for more information on avoiding this pesky fee.

Amazon

You have two options for getting free shipping from Amazon.

— Get Amazon Prime. For $119 per year, get guaranteed free two-day shipping included in your Amazon Prime membership. Any Prime-eligible items qualify. Prime membership also covers plenty of nontraditional shipping options in certain markets. These include Prime Now two-hour delivery, same-day delivery, in-car delivery, in-home delivery and in-garage delivery.

— Order $25 worth of eligible items. If you order at least $25 worth of items fulfilled by Amazon, you’ll get free standard shipping with delivery in five to eight business days. Note that some items fulfilled by Amazon sellers do not qualify toward the $25 minimum.

Those shopping in January have another temporary option for free Amazon shipping. The retailer offered free holiday shipping for all orders (no minimum) and has extended that promotion through Jan. 31.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Orders over $39 get free standard shipping. If you’re making a smaller order, you can avoid shipping charges by reserving your items and picking them up in store. You’ll pay for your items upon pickup.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers free shipping on orders of $35 and more. Depending on the item, that free shipping could include two-day or next-day delivery.

Making a smaller order? Picking up your item at a store also lets you avoid shipping charges. If the item you want is available at a nearby store, you can pick it up as early as the same day. If the item isn’t available nearby, you can opt to have it shipped to a nearby store for free. It should arrive within five to seven business days.

Kohl’s

Orders totaling more than $75 qualify for free three- to six-day shipping. Kohl’s sometimes offers special promos for free shipping on smaller orders. If you’re placing an order that doesn’t meet the minimum threshold, you can avoid shipping charges by ordering online and picking up your item at a nearby store.

Lowe’s

Shoppers get free standard shipping on qualifying parcel orders of $49 or more. Orders must weigh less than 150 lbs, or less than 70 lbs for P.O. box deliveries, to qualify for free shipping.

To get around shipping costs on all orders, you can join MyLowe’s, a free loyalty program that offers project-management and purchase-tracking features, as well as other benefits. MyLowe’s members get free standard shipping on all qualifying orders and free one- to three-day shipping on orders of more than $49.

Plus, Lowe’s, like most major retailers, offers free in-store pickup for eligible online orders.

Macy’s

Macy’s usual free-shipping threshold is $99. But it frequently runs promotions that offer free shipping on smaller (or even all) orders. Check its website for the latest free-shipping promos.

Macy’s also offers free store pickup. Pay no shipping charges when you buy online and pick up in store.

Target

Target waives shipping charges and offers two-day delivery on orders over $35. Want free shipping on smaller orders? You can get it by holding the Target REDcard, which grants free two-day delivery on all orders, no minimum.

If you can make it to a store, you can circumvent delivery charges, thanks to Drive Up, available at many locations. Place your order online and have it brought out to your car for no charge.

The Home Depot

Most orders over $45 get free delivery. While many orders qualify for free shipping, some products, such as bulky items, do not. Select items, meanwhile, receive free two-day delivery. To find out which items qualify for free shipping, filter your search results by checking the boxes for the shipping speed you want. Or select the item you want and review the shipping details on the product page.

If an item is available at a store near you, you can also opt to order online and pick it up for free at the store.

Walmart

Walmart provides free two-day shipping on qualifying orders of more than $35. Some items don’t qualify for two-day shipping, but still ship for free in three to five days.

If you’re willing to make a trip to the store, you can avoid shipping charges by ordering online and picking up in the store. Walmart even offers automated pickup stations in some stores to make this errand more efficient.

