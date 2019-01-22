Great Jobs for Animal Lovers

Despite their diverse backgrounds and occupations, most professionals who work with animals share one trait: a lifelong devotion to creatures great and small. “It was an early childhood desire, a love of all animals,” that…

Despite their diverse backgrounds and occupations, most professionals who work with animals share one trait: a lifelong devotion to creatures great and small.

“It was an early childhood desire, a love of all animals,” that inspired Dr. John de Jong to pursue his career as a veterinarian, he says. “I would bring all sorts of animals and pets home, much to the chagrin of my parents.”

Translating that passion into a profession requires specialized training and sometimes sacrifices in terms of job opportunities and salary. But many workers are willing to do whatever it takes to collaborate with furry, scaly and slimy co-workers.

“The riches I’ve gotten out of this profession far exceed anything I expected,” de Jong says.

Jobs With Animals Include:

— Farmer.

— Epidemiologist.

— Anthropologist.

— Veterinary technologist and technician.

— Animal keeper.

— Animal groomer.

— Wildlife biologist.

— Canine patrol officer.

Learn more about three careers with animals below.

Veterinarian

Pet owners are accustomed to interacting with companion animal veterinarians, who provide checkups and administer vaccines to dogs and cats. But vets labor in many settings beyond clinics, such as on farms, in laboratories and at zoos.

No matter where they work, compassion, intelligence and interest in science are important qualities for veterinarians. Communication skills are key.

“Our patients don’t talk,” says de Jong, who works in Boston and serves as president of the American Veterinary Medical Association. “That’s why communication is important: so you can speak to the people who own those animals or care for those animals, ask them the right and appropriate questions to be able to be science-minded, and take a good, algorithmic approach to your potential problem, situation and diagnosis.”

With median annual salaries of $90,420, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, veterinarians typically earn less money than many health care professionals who treat human patients. That means the high tuitions charged by U.S. veterinary medical colleges, which range from about $75,000 to about $270,000 total for four years, can create a large student loan burden.

“It’s a huge challenge to make an adequate living, pay their debts and still have a decent quality of life,” de Jong says.

Another challenge of the job is providing end-of-life care and euthanasia to very sick creatures.

“Even to this day, it’s always tough,” de Jong says. “If I can give an animal a dignified way out before things get too painful, that’s one the greatest acts of kindness I can share and greatest acts of love owners can give their pets.”

The benefits of working as a veterinarian include the flexibility to pursue many specialties and the satisfaction that comes with keeping patients healthy.

“I love the puzzle of trying to figure out what makes an animal sick or well and trying to contribute to their wellness overall,” de Jong says.

Adaptive Riding Instructor, Equine-Assisted Activities Instuctor or Hippotherapy Specialist

A happy horse has forward-facing ears. If his ears are pinned back, though, he’s upset — and primed to do something about it.

Reading this kind of body language is one of the first skills students learn in adaptive riding and equine-assisted activities classes intended to help people with disabilities build confidence, learn social cues, gain physical strength and, of course, have fun. For someone who finds other humans hard to read, the clarity horses convey often comes as a relief.

“Horses are very upfront about their thoughts and emotions,” says Bret Maceyak, credentialing manager at the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International. “They’re good at being congruent with their thoughts and actions.”

Practitioners take different approaches to guiding student development through interactions with horses. The credentials they need vary. Physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists who offer hippotherapy as part of their patients’ treatment plans are bound by the licensing requirements of their professions. Adaptive riding and equine-assisted activity instruction is less regulated, although some states require licenses to provide horseback riding lessons.

Maceyak came to the industry after a childhood of horseback riding. She studied kinesiology and physiology in college, learning about neuromuscular communication and techniques to retrain the body and brain.

While instructing students, “biomechanics knowledge definitely helps,” Maceyak says. “Prepare to explain to participants what their body is doing and how it might feel to them.”

She also studied early childhood education and believes her experience working in a kindergarten classroom helped prepare her for dealing with students of many personality types.

It’s difficult to make a living as a full-time instructor, Maceyak says, so she recommends people develop a variety of skills that will enable them to fulfill many duties at a stable or riding nonprofit.

“Then you stand a better chance of getting into a full-time role with centers,” she explains.

Dog Trainer

For some dogs, being man’s best friend is a full-time job. Others have more strenuous duties, such as guiding people with disabilities, providing protection, hunting, conducting search and rescue efforts or assisting police officers and soldiers. Still others compete in agility and beauty competitions.

All of these roles require preparation, affording some canine-loving humans jobs as dog trainers.

“Helping people enjoy living with their pets, that’s really rewarding,” says Sarah Tripp White, owner of Tripp’s Dog Training in St. Petersburg, Florida, and vice president of the National Association of Dog Obedience Instructors. “Knowing I’m walking away most of the time from a situation where I’ve made life easier for people, and more enjoyable, that’s probably my favorite part.”

Liking dogs is an obvious requirement of the job. Also important are good problem-solving and communication skills, adaptability and patience. Small-business owners and private instructors like White also need marketing and customer service skills to attract and retain clients.

No licenses are required to work as a dog trainer, although certifications are available through National Association of Dog Obedience Instructors and other organizations. For people interested in teaching obedience training to pet dogs, White recommends getting started by working at a shelter or kennel to encounter a variety of dogs with a range of behaviors, then finding a reputable instructor to serve as a mentor.

Breaking into the dog-training business can be tough, because it takes time to develop expertise and there is a lot of competition in the field, White says. Median annual salary for animal trainers is $28,880, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

After you’ve established a good reputation, though, the biggest limitation on the income you earn may be the fact that there’s only so many hours in the day to offer lessons, White says: “It’s a niche industry, and when you’re good at what you do, it can be lucrative.”

