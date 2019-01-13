Explore the 20 Best Online MBA Programs

See the top online business programs. Online MBA programs allow students to earn business degrees from the comfort of their home. U.S. News ranks master’s in business administration programs separately from graduate business degrees in…
See the top online business programs.
Online MBA programs allow students to earn business degrees from the comfort of their home. U.S. News ranks master’s in business administration programs separately from graduate business degrees in other specialties. Here are the top 20 of the 2019 Best Online MBA Programs.
17 (tie). Creighton University (NE)
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 117
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,128 per credit
Learn more about Creighton University.
17 (tie). North Carolina State University (Poole)
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 312
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,129 per credit (in-state); $1,961 per credit (out-of-state)
Learn more about the Poole School of Management.
17 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 1,403
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $900 per credit
Learn more about the Isenberg School of Management.
17 (tie). University of Utah (Eccles)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 121
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,225 per credit
Learn more about the David Eccles School of Business.
13 (tie). Ball State University (Miller) (IN)
Academic year founded: before 1995-1996
Total enrollment: 318
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $410 per credit (in-state); $616 per credit (out-of-state)
Learn more about the Miller College of Business.
13 (tie). Lehigh University (PA)
Academic year founded: before 1995-1996
Total enrollment: 207
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,075 per credit
Learn more about Lehigh University.
13 (tie). Villanova University (PA)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 249
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,350 per credit
Learn more about Villanova University.
13 (tie). Washington State University
Academic year founded: 2007-2008
Total enrollment: 840
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $813
Learn more about Washington State University.
9 (tie). Auburn University (Harbert) (AL)
Academic year founded: before 1995-1996
Total enrollment: 372
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $875 per credit
Learn more about the Harbert College of Business.
9 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus (Smeal)
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 355
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,185 per credit
Learn more about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.
9 (tie). University of Mississippi
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 116
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $810 per credit
Learn more about the University of Mississippi.
9 (tie). University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium
Academic year founded: 2003-2004
Total enrollment: 342
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $775 per credit
Learn more about the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium.
8. University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 399
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,617 per credit
Learn more about the Robert H. Smith School of Business.
6 (tie). Arizona State University (Carey)
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 437
Application deadline: July 19
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,226 per credit
Learn more about the W.P. Carey School of Business.
6 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 295
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $764 per credit (in-state); $1,410 per credit (out-of-state)
Learn more about the University of Texas–Dallas.
5. University of Southern California (Marshall)
Academic year founded: 2015-2016
Total enrollment: 139
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,912 per credit
Learn about the Marshall School of Business.
4. University of Florida (Hough)
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 391
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,208 per credit
Learn more about the Hough Graduate School of Business.
3. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 137
Application deadline: April 18
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $2,063 per credit
Learn more about the Tepper School of Business.
1 (tie). Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)
Academic year founded: 1999-2000
Total enrollment: 934
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,330 per credit
Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.
1 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 905
Application deadline: rolling
Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,884 per credit
Learn more about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.
Best Online MBA Programs
— 1 (tie). Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)
— 1 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)
— 3. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)
— 4. University of Florida (Hough)
— 5. University of Southern California (Marshall)
— 6 (tie). Arizona State University (Carey)
— 6 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas
— 8. University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)
— 9 (tie). Auburn University (Harbert)
— 9 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus (Smeal)
— 9 (tie). University of Mississippi
— 9 (tie). University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium
— 13 (tie). Ball State University (Miller)
— 13 (tie). Lehigh University
— 13 (tie). Villanova University
— 13 (tie). Washington State University
— 17 (tie). Creighton University
— 17 (tie). North Carolina State University (Poole)
— 17 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)
— 17 (tie). University of Utah (Eccles)
Learn more about online programs.
Find out more about paying for online education and discover what employers think about online MBAs. Check out all the online education rankings, and follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter for more advice.
More from U.S. News
Discover the Top 20 Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs
3 Things You May Not Know About Online MBAs
What Employers Think of Your Online MBA Degree
Explore the 20 Best Online MBA Programs originally appeared on usnews.com