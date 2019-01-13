Explore the 20 Best Online MBA Programs

See the top online business programs. Online MBA programs allow students to earn business degrees from the comfort of their home. U.S. News ranks master’s in business administration programs separately from graduate business degrees in…

Online MBA programs allow students to earn business degrees from the comfort of their home. U.S. News ranks master’s in business administration programs separately from graduate business degrees in other specialties. Here are the top 20 of the 2019 Best Online MBA Programs.

17 (tie). Creighton University (NE)

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 117

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,128 per credit

Learn more about Creighton University.

17 (tie). North Carolina State University (Poole)

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 312

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,129 per credit (in-state); $1,961 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the Poole School of Management.

17 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 1,403

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $900 per credit

Learn more about the Isenberg School of Management.

17 (tie). University of Utah (Eccles)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 121

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,225 per credit

Learn more about the David Eccles School of Business.

13 (tie). Ball State University (Miller) (IN)

Academic year founded: before 1995-1996

Total enrollment: 318

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $410 per credit (in-state); $616 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the Miller College of Business.

13 (tie). Lehigh University (PA)

Academic year founded: before 1995-1996

Total enrollment: 207

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,075 per credit

Learn more about Lehigh University.

13 (tie). Villanova University (PA)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 249

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,350 per credit

Learn more about Villanova University.

13 (tie). Washington State University

Academic year founded: 2007-2008

Total enrollment: 840

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $813

Learn more about Washington State University.

9 (tie). Auburn University (Harbert) (AL)

Academic year founded: before 1995-1996

Total enrollment: 372

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $875 per credit

Learn more about the Harbert College of Business.

9 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus (Smeal)

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 355

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,185 per credit

Learn more about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.

9 (tie). University of Mississippi

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 116

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $810 per credit

Learn more about the University of Mississippi.

9 (tie). University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium

Academic year founded: 2003-2004

Total enrollment: 342

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $775 per credit

Learn more about the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium.

8. University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 399

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,617 per credit

Learn more about the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

6 (tie). Arizona State University (Carey)

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 437

Application deadline: July 19

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,226 per credit

Learn more about the W.P. Carey School of Business.

6 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 295

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $764 per credit (in-state); $1,410 per credit (out-of-state)

Learn more about the University of Texas–Dallas.

5. University of Southern California (Marshall)

Academic year founded: 2015-2016

Total enrollment: 139

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,912 per credit

Learn about the Marshall School of Business.

4. University of Florida (Hough)

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 391

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,208 per credit

Learn more about the Hough Graduate School of Business.

3. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 137

Application deadline: April 18

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $2,063 per credit

Learn more about the Tepper School of Business.

1 (tie). Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)

Academic year founded: 1999-2000

Total enrollment: 934

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,330 per credit

Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.

1 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 905

Application deadline: rolling

Part-time tuition for 2018-2019: $1,884 per credit

Learn more about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Learn more about online programs.

Find out more about paying for online education and discover what employers think about online MBAs.

