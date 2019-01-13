Discover the Top 20 Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs

Explore top online bachelor’s programs. Busy adults who may not be able to attend college classes in person can look to online degree programs as a way to earn a bachelor’s. U.S. News has ranked…
Busy adults who may not be able to attend college classes in person can look to online degree programs as a way to earn a bachelor’s. U.S. News has ranked these undergraduate programs for eight years. Here are the top 20 online bachelor’s degree programs, including ties, in the 2019 Best Online Programs rankings.
20 (tie). Colorado State University
Academic year founded: before 1995-1996
Total enrollment: 652
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $473 per credit
20 (tie). George Washington University (DC)
Academic year founded: 1996-1997
Total enrollment: 412
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $595 per credit
20 (tie). Indiana University–Online
Academic year founded: 2008-2009
Total enrollment: 2,520
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $224 per credit (in-state); $321 per credit (out-of-state)
20 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst
Academic year founded: 2003-2004
Total enrollment: 1,594
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $525 per credit
20 (tie). Washington State University
Academic year founded: before 1995-1996
Total enrollment: 2,234
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $507 per credit (in-state); $565 per credit (out-of-state)
18 (tie). University of Arkansas
Academic year founded: 2008-2009
Total enrollment: 977
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $246 per credit
18 (tie). West Texas A&M University
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 1,406
Application deadline: Aug. 1
Tuition for 2018-2019: $275 per credit (in-state); $305 per credit (out-of-state)
15 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies (NY)
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 2,018
Application deadline: July 30
Tuition for 2018-2019: $295 per credit
15 (tie). Utah State University
Academic year founded: 2005-2006
Total enrollment: 1,578
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $267 per credit (in-state); $438 per credit (out-of-state)
15 (tie). Western Kentucky University
Academic year founded: 1998-1999
Total enrollment: 3,516
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $530 per credit
14. University of Central Florida
Academic year founded: 1997-1998
Total enrollment: 11,947
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $105 per credit (in-state); $300 per credit (out-of-state)
12 (tie). Loyola University Chicago
Academic year founded: 2011-2012
Total enrollment: 406
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $670 per credit
12 (tie). University of Alabama–Birmingham
Academic year founded: 2004-2005
Total enrollment: 1,572
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $441 per credit
8 (tie). Colorado State University–Global Campus
Academic year founded: 2008-2009
Total enrollment: 12,056
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $350 per credit
8 (tie). University at Buffalo–SUNY (NY)
Academic year founded: 2012-2013
Total enrollment: 52
Application deadline: Jan. 1
Tuition for 2018-2019: $286 per credit (in-state); $1,023 per credit (out-of-state)
8 (tie). University of North Carolina–Wilmington
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 2,033
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $168 per credit (in-state); $643 per credit (out-of-state)
8 (tie). University of Oklahoma
Academic year founded: 2003-2004
Total enrollment: 1,098
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $160 per credit (in-state); $672 per credit (out-of-state)
5 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 9,273
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $555 per credit
5 (tie). University of Florida
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 2,823
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $112 per credit (in-state); $500 per credit (out-of-state)
5 (tie). University of Illinois–Chicago
Academic year founded: 2007-2008
Total enrollment: 287
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $520 per credit
3 (tie). Ohio State University–Columbus
Academic year founded: 2008-2009
Total enrollment: 360
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $382 per credit (in-state); $387 per credit (out-of-state)
3 (tie). Oregon State University
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 5,948
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $297 per credit
2. Arizona State University
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 36,464
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $520 per credit
1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide (FL)
Academic year founded: before 1995-1996
Total enrollment: 15,752
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2018-2019: $390 per credit
