Discover the Top 20 Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs

Explore top online bachelor’s programs. Busy adults who may not be able to attend college classes in person can look to online degree programs as a way to earn a bachelor’s. U.S. News has ranked…

Explore top online bachelor’s programs.

Busy adults who may not be able to attend college classes in person can look to online degree programs as a way to earn a bachelor’s. U.S. News has ranked these undergraduate programs for eight years. Here are the top 20 online bachelor’s degree programs, including ties, in the 2019 Best Online Programs rankings.

20 (tie). Colorado State University

Academic year founded: before 1995-1996

Total enrollment: 652

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $473 per credit

More about Colorado State University.

20 (tie). George Washington University (DC)

Academic year founded: 1996-1997

Total enrollment: 412

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $595 per credit

More about George Washington University.

20 (tie). Indiana University–Online

Academic year founded: 2008-2009

Total enrollment: 2,520

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $224 per credit (in-state); $321 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the Indiana University–Online.

20 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst

Academic year founded: 2003-2004

Total enrollment: 1,594

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $525 per credit

More about the University of Massachusetts–Amherst.

20 (tie). Washington State University

Academic year founded: before 1995-1996

Total enrollment: 2,234

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $507 per credit (in-state); $565 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the Washington State University.

18 (tie). University of Arkansas

Academic year founded: 2008-2009

Total enrollment: 977

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $246 per credit

More about the University of Arkansas.

18 (tie). West Texas A&M University

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 1,406

Application deadline: Aug. 1

Tuition for 2018-2019: $275 per credit (in-state); $305 per credit (out-of-state)

More about West Texas A&M University.

15 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies (NY)

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 2,018

Application deadline: July 30

Tuition for 2018-2019: $295 per credit

More about the CUNY School of Professional Studies.

15 (tie). Utah State University

Academic year founded: 2005-2006

Total enrollment: 1,578

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $267 per credit (in-state); $438 per credit (out-of-state)

More about Utah State University.

15 (tie). Western Kentucky University

Academic year founded: 1998-1999

Total enrollment: 3,516

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $530 per credit

More about Western Kentucky University.

14. University of Central Florida

Academic year founded: 1997-1998

Total enrollment: 11,947

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $105 per credit (in-state); $300 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Central Florida.

12 (tie). Loyola University Chicago

Academic year founded: 2011-2012

Total enrollment: 406

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $670 per credit

More about Loyola University Chicago.

12 (tie). University of Alabama–Birmingham

Academic year founded: 2004-2005

Total enrollment: 1,572

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $441 per credit

More about University of Alabama–Birmingham.

8 (tie). Colorado State University–Global Campus

Academic year founded: 2008-2009

Total enrollment: 12,056

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $350 per credit

More about Colorado State University–Global Campus.

8 (tie). University at Buffalo–SUNY (NY)

Academic year founded: 2012-2013

Total enrollment: 52

Application deadline: Jan. 1

Tuition for 2018-2019: $286 per credit (in-state); $1,023 per credit (out-of-state)

More about University at Buffalo–SUNY.

8 (tie). University of North Carolina–Wilmington

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 2,033

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $168 per credit (in-state); $643 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of North Carolina–Wilmington.

8 (tie). University of Oklahoma

Academic year founded: 2003-2004

Total enrollment: 1,098

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $160 per credit (in-state); $672 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Oklahoma.

5 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 9,273

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $555 per credit

More about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.

5 (tie). University of Florida

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 2,823

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $112 per credit (in-state); $500 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Florida.

5 (tie). University of Illinois–Chicago

Academic year founded: 2007-2008

Total enrollment: 287

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $520 per credit

More about the University of Illinois–Chicago.

3 (tie). Ohio State University–Columbus

Academic year founded: 2008-2009

Total enrollment: 360

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $382 per credit (in-state); $387 per credit (out-of-state)

More about Ohio State University–Columbus.

3 (tie). Oregon State University

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 5,948

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $297 per credit

More about the Oregon State University.

2. Arizona State University

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 36,464

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $520 per credit

More about Arizona State University.

1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide (FL)

Academic year founded: before 1995-1996

Total enrollment: 15,752

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2018-2019: $390 per credit

More about Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide.

Get more information on online education.

U.S. News offers lots of advice for prospective online students on paying for their online education, preparing for an online program and and excelling in online classes. Discover more about gearing up for college by following U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.

Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs

— 1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide

— 2. Arizona State University

— 3 (tie). Ohio State University–Columbus

— 3 (tie). Oregon State University

— 5 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

— 5 (tie). University of Florida

— 5 (tie). University of Illinois–Chicago

— 8 (tie). Colorado State University–Global Campus

— 8 (tie). University at Buffalo–SUNY

— 8 (tie). University of North Carolina–Wilmington

— 8 (tie). University of Oklahoma

— 12 (tie). Loyola University Chicago

— 12 (tie). University of Alabama–Birmingham

— 14. University of Central Florida

— 15 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies

— 15 (tie). Utah State University

— 15 (tie). Western Kentucky University

— 18 (tie). University of Arkansas

— 18 (tie). West Texas A&M University

— 20 (tie). Colorado State University

— 20 (tie). George Washington University

— 20 (tie). Indiana University–Online

— 20 (tie). University of Massachusetts–Amherst

— 20 (tie). Washington State University

More from U.S. News

Explore the 20 Best Online MBA Programs

10 Things Employers Think About Your Online Degree

How Do Online Classes Work?: 10 Frequently Asked Questions

Discover the Top 20 Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs originally appeared on usnews.com