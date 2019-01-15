15 Keto-Friendly Products You’ll See in 2019

The keto diet was one of hottest diets last year, and it looks like the high-fat, low-carb craze here to stay. ( Here’s how I feel about that.) If you’re determined to hop on board,…

The keto diet was one of hottest diets last year, and it looks like the high-fat, low-carb craze here to stay. ( Here’s how I feel about that.) If you’re determined to hop on board, food companies have your back. Here are 15 keto-friendly foods you can now find on store shelves:

Snacks

— Pizootz Artisan Flavor Infused Peanuts: These snacking peanuts are infused with flavors like New York dill pickle, bay spice, “blazin’ buffalo” and more. Since the nuts aren’t coated, they won’t leave you with messy hands. A 1-ounce serving of the bay spice flavor provides 140 calories, 12 grams of fat, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, 7 grams of protein, 5 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar.

— Moon Cheese: These crunchy snacks made from 100-percent natural cheese come in flavors like cheddar, Gouda, pepper jack and mozzarella. Moon Cheese Sriracha is a “limited run” variety available now and made with Monterey Jack cheese and Sriracha. Moon Cheese is made from high-quality protein and is gluten-free, keto-friendly and a good source of calcium. No refrigeration is required and the bags are resealable.

[See: The Best Diets for Fast Weight Loss.]

— Peckish Hard-Boiled Egg Snack Packs: Each box in this line includes two hard-boiled eggs paired with one crunchy dip. The salt and pepitas dip is made with roasted pepita seeds mixed with sea salt and a dash of cracked pepper. One snack container provides 190 calories, 14 grams of fat, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, 14 grams of protein, 2 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber and no sugar.

— Whisps: This airy, crispy snack chip is made from 100-percent pure cheese. Flavors include Asiago and Pepper Jack, cheddar and Parmesan. Twenty-three Asiago and Pepper Jack crisps contain 150 calories, 11 grams of fat, 7 grams of saturated fat, 12 grams of protein and 1 gram of carbs. They’re also sugar-free and an excellent source of calcium.

— Lorissa’s Kitchen Beef Sticks: Lorissa’s beef sticks are sourced from 100-percent grass-fed beef and contain no preservatives. They are seasoned and slow-smoked for flavor. Keto-friendly varieties include original and jalapeno. One stick of the original flavor provides 130 calories, 11 grams of fat, 5 grams of saturated fat, 6 grams of protein, 1 gram of carbs and 1 gram of sugar.

— Jack’s Links Snack Bites: This pouch filled with bite-sized beef bites is perfect when you’re on the go. Keto-friendly varieties include original snack stick bites, original tender bites and prime rib beef tender cuts. A 1-ounce serving (or about three bites) of the original tender bites provides 70 calories, 1 gram of fat, 0.5 grams of saturated fat, 10 grams of protein, 7 grams of carbs and 6 grams of sugar.

— Olli Salumeria Sliced Chubs: These cured meat snack packs are pre-sliced, keto-friendly, antibiotic-free and raised on 100-percent vegetarian feed. Flavors include Genoa, sopressata, Calabrese and pepperoni.

— EPIC Bites: These on-the-go bites are created by combining whole animal muscle meat with spices. Flavors include sweet and savory bison bacon, hickory-smoked bacon and sweet sesame ginger chicken. The bites are rich in protein, low in sugar, and free of gluten, grains, soy and dairy.

[See: 8 Tasty Keto Diet-Friendly Snacks.]

Bars and Shakes

— Koia Keto: This line of plant-based keto protein drinks just hit shelves January 1. The base is a coconut milk combined with a blend of pea, rice and chickpea proteins. Flavors include chocolate brownie, cake batter and “caramel creme.” One 12-ounce bottle of the cake batter drink provides 270 calories, 22 grams of fat, 20 grams of saturated fat, 12 grams of protein, 10 grams of carbs, 5 grams of fiber, 3 grams of sugar and no added sugar.

— Ample K Ketogenic Formula: This drinkable healthy meal is made with at least 13 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber in each bottle. Ample contains whey protein isolate, MCT-rich fat blends, organic greens, fiber and prebiotics, and a probiotic blend.

— Atkins Protein Wafer Crisps: Both Atkins 20 and Atkins 40 are keto-friendly. Atkins recently released a line of protein wafer crisps made from a protein blend of whey protein, almond flour, whole-wheat flour and palm oil. Flavors include peanut butter, chocolate mint and lemon vanilla. One bar of the peanut butter flavor contains 190 calories, 14 grams of fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, 11 grams of protein, 9 grams of carbs, 5 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar.

— Dang Bar: This newly introduced bar is plant-based and made from coconut, cocoa butter and almond butter. It’s high in fat, moderate in protein and low in carbs, which is perfect for keto followers. Flavors include chocolate sea salt, lemon matcha and almond vanilla.

Mixes and Condiments

— Birch Benders Keto Pancake and Waffle Mix: Known for its just-add-water pancake and waffle mixes, Birch Benders is launching a keto version in original and chocolate chip. This expanded line is made with healthy fats and ingredients like tiger nut flour and sugar-free chocolate chips.

— Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Mayo: The avo-centric brand makes a delicious avocado oil mayo that is made with 100-percent pure avocado oil, whipped together with cage-free eggs, vinegar, a smidgen of honey and a pinch of salt. One tablespoon provides 100 calories, 11 grams of fat, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, no protein and no carbs.

[See: Healthy Substitutes for Mayo.]

— FBOMB Macadamia Nut Butters: These macadamia nut butters are keto-friendly snacks that are perfect for on the go. They’re conveniently packaged in easy 1-ounce pouches and are peanut- and gluten-free, non-GMO and vegetarian. Flavors include macadamia with coconut, macadamia with sea salt, macadamia pecan with sea salt and salted chocolate macadamia. The 1-ounce pouch of the macadamia with coconut provides 205 calories, 21 grams of fat, 10 grams of saturated fat, 2 grams of protein, 5 grams of carbs, 3 grams of fiber and 2 grams of sugar.

More from U.S. News

10 Lessons From Extreme Dieting

The Best Diet for Your Personality

5 Unintended Consequences of Eating Too Much Protein

15 Keto-Friendly Products You’ll See in 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com