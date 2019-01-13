13 Medical Schools Where Humanities and Social Sciences Majors Often Attend

Find medical schools with an abundance of liberal arts majors. One common misconception about becoming a doctor is the idea that you must major in science during college to qualify for medical school. However, experts…

Find medical schools with an abundance of liberal arts majors.

One common misconception about becoming a doctor is the idea that you must major in science during college to qualify for medical school. However, experts say that as long as an aspiring physician completes all necessary premed courses and earns a solid undergraduate GPA, his or her college major does not matter. Nevertheless, premed students with liberal arts majors may worry about whether they will fit in at their dream med schools given that the majority of students at top med schools earned their bachelor’s degrees in a hard science discipline such as biology or physics. Here are the 13 institutions in the U.S. News Best Medical Schools rankings where humanities and social sciences majors were best represented among incoming students in fall 2017.

Columbia University (Vagelos) (NY)

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 22 percent

U.S. News research rank: 11 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 43 (tie)

More about the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University.

Florida Atlantic University (Schmidt)

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 22 percent

U.S. News research rank: Rank Not Published (RNP)

U.S. News primary care rank: RNP

More about the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University.

Georgetown University (DC)

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 22 percent

U.S. News research rank: 46 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: RNP

More about the Georgetown University School of Medicine.

University of Vermont (Larner)

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 22 percent

U.S. News research rank: 66 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 46 (tie)

More about The Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.

University of California–Irvine

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 23 percent

U.S. News research rank: 46 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 77 (tie)

More about the UC Irvine School of Medicine.

University of Massachusetts–Worcester

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 23 percent

U.S. News research rank: 46 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 14 (tie)

More about the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

University of Rochester (NY)

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 23 percent

U.S. News research rank: 32 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 32 (tie)

More about the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (NY)

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 24 percent

U.S. News research rank: 18 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 39 (tie)

More about the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

University of California–San Francisco

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 24 percent

U.S. News research rank: 5

U.S. News primary care rank: 2

More about the UCSF School of Medicine.

Wake Forest University (NC)

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 25 percent

U.S. News research rank: 52 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 61 (tie)

More about the Wake Forest School of Medicine.

University of Missouri

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 27 percent

U.S. News research rank: 82 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 65 (tie)

More about the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

Brown University (Alpert) (RI)

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 31 percent

U.S. News research rank: 32 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 39 (tie)

More about the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University.

University of Pennsylvania (Perelman)

Share of incoming medical students in fall 2017 majoring in humanities or social sciences: 31 percent

U.S. News research rank: 6 (tie)

U.S. News primary care rank: 8

More about the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Learn more about getting accepted into medical school.

Find out how to transform yourself into a more attractive applicant to medical schools. Look at examples of admissions essays that med school admissions officers loved, and see an annotated diagram of the resume a successful med school applicant used. Discover what types of premed research and clinical experiences will help you stand out. For more advice on what medical schools are looking for when they choose students, follow U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

More from U.S. News

3 Considerations for Humanities Majors Applying to Medical School

Premed Students: 3 Considerations for Majors

10 Medical Schools Where Grads Likely Get Their First-Choice Residency

13 Medical Schools Where Humanities and Social Sciences Majors Often Attend originally appeared on usnews.com