10 Frugal Streaming Services for Home Workouts

When New Year’s Day rolls around, many Americans make resolutions to join a gym or attend the gym they already belong to more frequently. But with the ever-rising cost of gym memberships and increasingly crowded schedules, it can be tempting to give up on your pledge to hit the gym more often. But don’t fret: It’s easier than ever to workout from home.

Many streaming services now bring the workout directly to your living room for much cheaper than any gym membership. These services and channels allow you to exercise whenever you can fit it into your schedule, and many of them cost as much in a year as a gym membership does in a month. If you’re looking to finally follow through with your New Year’s resolution, check out some of these inexpensive streaming services for home workouts.

— Beachbody on Demand

— Daily Burn

— Gaia

— Peloton

— DDP Yoga

— Jillian Michaels

— Glo

— Booya Fitness

— Fitness Blender

— YouTube

Read on for additional information about each workout streaming service.

Beachbody on Demand

Beachbody on Demand offers more than 700 workouts taught by expert instructors and within a wide range of exercises, including yoga, cardio, dance and more. Workouts can be downloaded for offline use, and each membership includes calendars and progress trackers to help keep you on your New Year’s resolution this year. Memberships start at $99 per year and include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Daily Burn

Daily Burn includes a wide range of classes to offer a little something for almost everyone. Each of its more than 1,000 classes is taught by an expert trainer and each workout can be filtered by length and difficulty, so you can find the best workout for each day’s schedule. Daily Burn starts at $19.95 per month and offers a free 30-day trial to let interested users get a feel for its classes and instructors.

Gaia

Gaia allows users to practice yoga anywhere and at any time as long as they have a decent data connection. Gaia offers more than 8,000 ad-free yoga practices for $11.99 per month with an introductory price of $1 for the first two weeks. Gaia includes documentaries and original series to explore the human experience and to offer a well-rounded selection of content to nourish your body, mind and soul.

Peloton

Peloton is designed for the cyclist or spinner who might not have time to hit the road or studio each day. Peloton members can stream cycling workouts led by expert instructors in addition to running, strength training, yoga, bootcamp and stretching routines. Peloton has two separate memberships depending on whether users own a Peloton bike or treadmill. The Peloton membership with bike or treadmill costs $39 per month while the digital membership costs $19.49 per month. Both offer dozens of live classes daily and more than 10,000 on-demand workout videos.

DDP Yoga

DDP Yoga bills itself as one of the most complete workout programs on the web and combines elements of traditional yoga, traditional cardio, calisthenics, sports rehabilitation therapy and dynamic resistance to create a unique fitness plan. DDP Yoga was launched by former pro wrestler Diamond Dallas Page. DDP Yoga workout programs can be purchased a la carte, or the DDP Yoga app provides rotating daily workouts, nutrition plans, motivational content and fitness tracking starting at $29.99 per month and includes a seven-day free trial.

Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels is a well-known fitness celebrity. New users to her My Fitness by Jillian Michaels app can sign up for a free seven-day trial, after which memberships cost $14.99 a month or $99.99 for a year. The app then offers daily workouts, healthy meal plans and weight trackers to help you stay with your New Year’s resolution.

Glo

Glo aims to offer the complete well-being experience in a single online space. For $18 per month, Glo offers a huge selection of yoga practices along with Pilates and meditation courses. Unlike other online fitness programs, Glo offers opportunities designed to bring intention and focus into all aspects of users’ lives, not just their physical fitness.

Booya Fitness

Booya Fitness is perfect for anyone looking to recreate the in-studio experience of a large cardio class without other people’s body odor and sweat. Booya designs most of its workouts to be equipment-free and includes classes for pilates, cardio kickboxing, yoga, boot camp, HIIT, dance, and more. Booya Fitness is also known for paying special attention to the music chosen for each class to ensure a flow throughout each workout. Booya starts at $9.99 per month or $99 for a year and offers a free month trial to get you started.

Fitness Blender

Fitness Blender is a free website that offers hundreds of workout videos that can be filtered according to length, difficulty or style of workout. Users can pay what they want for using the videos or purchase individualized workout programs with nutrition calendars and more. The majority of Fitness Blender videos can be completed in your living room without any equipment, and new videos are added each week.

YouTube

YouTube is one of the most popular go-to services for frugal home workouts. Many exercise channels, such as Yoga with Adriene, enjoy thousands of viewers each day, with new content appearing all the time. If you get bored easily or like variation in your workouts, start browsing YouTube and find the channel or instructor that suits your fitness goals best.

Keep Your New Year’s Resolution in 2019

Even if you can’t make it to the gym every day, you can still make this the year that you finally get off the couch and meet your fitness goals. Check out some of these free or frugal streaming services for home workouts and unlock the best version of yourself.

