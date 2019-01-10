10 Colleges That Have Produced Most Active NFL Players

From college to the pros Many pro football athletes are stars today, but they had to work their way through college ranks, which also means they had to work hard off the field. While some…

From college to the pros

Many pro football athletes are stars today, but they had to work their way through college ranks, which also means they had to work hard off the field. While some colleges excel at producing CEOs or millionaires, these 10 colleges have the most NFL players on active rosters, according to NCAA data.

Updated Jan. 14, 2019: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.

Auburn University

NFL players: 28

U.S. News rank: 115 (tie), National Universities

University of Georgia

NFL players: 28

U.S. News rank: 46 (tie), National Universities

Clemson University

NFL players: 29

U.S. News rank: 66 (tie), National Universities

University of Southern California

NFL players: 32

U.S. News rank: 22 (tie), National Universities

Florida State University

NFL players: 33

U.S. News rank: 70 (tie), National Universities

University of Miami

NFL players: 36

U.S. News rank: 53 (tie), National Universities

Ohio State University–Columbus

NFL players: 36

U.S. News rank: 56 (tie), National Universities

University of Florida

NFL players: 38

U.S. News rank: 35 (tie), National Universities

Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge

NFL players: 40

U.S. News rank: 140 (tie), National Universities

University of Alabama

NFL players: 44

U.S. News rank: 129 (tie), National Universities

