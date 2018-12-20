It’s December — the last and, for many of us, busiest month of the year. Because you’re so busy, you might be feeling irritable and exhausted, and your to-do list may seem longer each passing…

It’s December — the last and, for many of us, busiest month of the year. Because you’re so busy, you might be feeling irritable and exhausted, and your to-do list may seem longer each passing day. Your hands are sweaty and clammy and you’re not sleeping well at night. To compensate, you’re hitting the coffee pot more than you typically do. That in turn leads to feeling fidgety. Your heart is beating faster, and you ultimately end up with a stomach ache. You think you’re just stressed, but could it be anxiety? And what’s the difference between stress and anxiety, anyway?

Stress is your body’s response to a specific event, and once the event or stressor is over, your symptoms go away. Anxiety tends to linger and sometimes requires treatment with medications to make those symptoms cease. While some amount of stress can be considered healthy and motivates us to work on making the stress go away, an excessive amount of stress can lead to anxiety. And if it’s left untreated, anxiety leads to unhealthy habits such as smoking, overeating or engaging in risky behaviors such as using illicit drugs or excessively consuming alcohol. The symptoms of anxiety include the above, as well as near perpetual worry, feeling overwhelmed or having difficulty concentrating.

Sometimes symptoms of anxiety can include chest pressure or tightness, a sensation of choking, stomach pain or nausea, or excessive sweating. Any of these could be a symptom of a panic attack. Panic attacks can occur spontaneously without any warning and can be quite debilitating. They do tend to occur more often in the setting of anxiety than with stress.

So, what do you do to alleviate these symptoms?

Once you recognize they’re occurring, spend a few moments reflecting, perhaps writing down what you believe is causing you to feel this way. If it’s a certain event with an endpoint, such as holiday preparation, then you can identify it as a stressor causing your symptoms. You can then create a plan or a list to help you deal with that stressor. If you’re having trouble even identifying what the stressor is, if you have more than half a dozen stressors or if your symptoms have lasted long after your identified stressor is over, you should seek medical attention. Your symptoms could be attributed to an anxiety disorder rather than to stress alone. Your doctor will want to make sure you don’t have any medical illnesses that could be causing your symptoms. If none are identified, you may be experiencing anxiety.

Regardless of whether you have anxiety or stress, healthy sleep habits can help you manage symptoms. These include turning off all electronics, television or other forms of entertainment at least a half hour to an hour before bedtime. Keep your bedroom cool; wear loose, layered clothing and bed coverings; and use a sound machine to help lull you to sleep. Limit all food and beverages a few hours before you fall asleep. Consider earplugs if your bed partner, roommate or pet snores. Purchase light-blocking window shades or wear an eye mask. Practice a few minutes of mindfulness, deep breathing or meditation prior to nodding off.

Studies have long shown that even brief periods of activity can help lower both stress levels and anxiety. Carve out time for a brief walk or some other form of exercise, despite how hectic your schedule is. If the weather prevents you from exercising outside or heading to a gym, crank up the music and have a dance party in your own home. If fast-paced music isn’t your idea of relaxation, enjoy some non-lyrical music while engaging in gentle yoga or stretching.

Turn to others for help. If your to-do list is a mile long, enlist a friend to help and treat him or her to coffee or lunch to thank them. Or have a friend babysit your kids while you run errands — but don’t forget to return the favor. Or, perhaps consider speaking to a spiritual advisor in your community.

Remember that medical professionals are available if you just can’t seem to shake off stress or anxiety. They can help you figure out whether you’re truly dealing with an anxiety disorder, or if it’s just the stress of the busy season. They will also have access to and information about mental health professionals in your neighborhood. If necessary, they’ll be able to prescribe treatments that can help your symptoms.

The end of the year is a challenging and busy time for many of us. Armed with this information, you’ll be able to tell whether you’re experiencing normal end-of-the-year stress, or whether your symptoms represent something that requires medical attention.

