These Will Be the Hottest Food Trends in 2019, According to Dietitians

2018 was the year of keto, cauliflower and apple cider vinegar. What will 2019 bring? I asked my registered dietitian nutritionist colleagues to weigh in on what will be hot — and whether those trends are worth following. Here’s what they said:

1. The Keto Diet

“The popularity of the keto diet continues to rise and will do so. In 2018, we saw the introduction of keto foods and products in order to help people snack and eat ‘the keto way.’ We will continue to see a rise in keto-friendly products. Because keto is not easy for most people to adhere to, we will also be seeing a modified keto in 2019. In other words, you can eat keto-like without being as strict.”

— Toby Amidor, award-winning dietitian and Wall Street Journal best-selling cookbook author

2. Less Sugar

“Consumers are concerned about sugars in general due to the relationship between added sugars and diet-related chronic diseases like obesity. Companies will continue to reformulate products using new technologies to reduce sugar using fewer and more natural ingredients. However, since sugars play a variety of roles in processed foods other than simply adding sweetness, the task to reduce sugars will be challenging.”

— Kathleen Zelman, registered dietitian nutritionist and director of nutrition at WebMD

3. Non-Dairy Milk

“The hot trend of plant-based milks, especially almond milk, will continue in 2019. Not all almond milks are alike though, so be sure to check labels carefully to choose those that are excellent sources of calcium and vitamins D and E. Almond milk is more versatile than you may realize and can be incorporated into smoothies, soups, stews and muffins.”

— Bonnie Taub-Dix, registered dietitian nutritionist, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of “Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You from Label to Table”

“I believe that the overall category of alternative, non-dairy milk beverages will continue to grow, with oat milk being a leader. A non-sweetened 1-cup serving of oat milk, which is made by straining oats soaked in water, has around 120 calories, 5 grams of total fat, 16 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, 7 grams of sugar (from the oats, not added) and 3 grams of protein. Compared to most other non-dairy milks, it’s higher in heart-healthy fiber and satiating protein, which is what is making it a new favorite.”

— Keri Gans, registered dietitian nutritionist, certified yoga teacher and author of “The Small Change Diet”

4. Digital Food Shopping Carts

“Online grocery shopping will be making it big in 2019 by improving the organization of food shopping and making mealtime less of a hassle. With the convenience of your smartphone or computer, you will be able to click on the items you need and swing by to pick them up or have them delivered directly to you.”

— Jessica Crandall, registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

5. Foods Cooked in Foil

“I love fast, flavorful food trends that the average person can get excited about. I’m seeing more creative ways to get good-tasting food on the table, such as more sheet pan meals or ‘food in a foil,’ which really allows busy folks to redefine fast food and cleanup. These foiled meals allow for an infusion of flavor minus the fuss. As a dietitian who specializes in families and has one of my own, this is the zone of America.”

— Angela Lemond, registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

6. Plant-Based Eating

“I see plant-based eating getting even bigger in the New Year. We have so many more options that allow people to adopt a flexitarian diet. These options include everything from baking ingredients like cassava flour to healthier snacks, such as dark chocolate-covered chickpeas. You’ll also see new types of nut butters, such as pumpkin seed butter, as well as alternative oils like pomegranate seed oil and algae oil.”

— Amy Gorin, registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition in the New York City area

