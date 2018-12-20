Reference Checking: Myth vs. Fact

Checking references is absolutely critical to the hiring process , whether done the traditional way via phone or using innovative digital intelligence. Resumes, interviews and assessments are important in the hiring process, but past performance…

Checking references is absolutely critical to the hiring process , whether done the traditional way via phone or using innovative digital intelligence.

Resumes, interviews and assessments are important in the hiring process, but past performance is predictive of future performance , and only a reference check can tell that story.

There are a number of myths about reference checking that need to be set straight. So let’s debunk them once and for all.

Myth: Reference checks are the last step in the hiring process.

As a job candidate going through the hiring process, you should be ready for an organization to conduct a reference check at any point. While it is the norm for reference checks to be conducted as a final step before offering a candidate a position, it is becoming increasingly common for reference checks to be conducted before final interviews. Information gleaned from reference checks can be useful for interviewers and can help them focus on your strengths or areas of development to better understand the type of work you did at your last job.

[Listen: How to Advance Your Career.]

Myth: References only say positive things about job candidates.

Reference feedback is predictive of first-year turnover, which means that references certainly don’t mince words during checks. R eferences may be candid due to a sense of obligation to prospective employers.

Instead of just making a few phone calls, companies are now using online platforms that allow references to respond confidentially, thereby providing hiring managers with more insightful feedback. When reference feedback is confidential, references may feel more comfortable responding honestly.

Either way, many references have no qualms about citing areas of improvement for job candidates, so be sure to think carefully before you ask someone to be your reference.

[See: Browsing Your Boss’s Bookshelf.]

Myth: Companies don’t need to conduct reference checks since social media can be used to see recommendations or past work experience.

Platforms like LinkedIn and others allow candidates to build out their resumes and permit past colleagues to endorse skills, but this is a far cry from the thoroughness of a reference check. Three past co-workers endorsing your public-speaking ability doesn’t mean more than an insightful and thorough conversation with a past manager, and employers know that. While it is impressive to have a fleshed – out profile, hiring managers are aware that this is a curated image. In an effort to understand the more “authentic” you, you should still expect a potential employer to conduct a reference check.

[See: How to Change Careers Successfully.]

Myth: Only past managers should be your references.

Past co-workers may be as important as past managers when it comes to references. While managers can speak to your skills, co-workers can speak to your attitude and behavior — and employers take this kind of information seriously, especially in today’s job landscape , where company culture is a key selling point for companies.

You are going to increasingly see organizations request co-worker references. To prepare for this, you should always have five references ready when you begin applying for jobs. This gives employers a wide range of past co-workers, managers and even mentors to choose from.

Reference checks are as important as ever — don’t be fooled by these common reference checking misconceptions.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2018

8 Careers for Creative People

What Business Jargon Really Means

Reference Checking: Myth vs. Fact originally appeared on usnews.com