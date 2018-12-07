Balanced Fund 11390.74 – 1.08 – 1.97 – 2.52 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1939.84 + .17 + 1.09 – 2.69 Emerging Markets 304.91 – .72 – 2.00 – 14.37 Equity Income Fund 11399.98 – 1.34 –…

Balanced Fund 11390.74 – 1.08 – 1.97 – 2.52

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1939.84 + .17 + 1.09 – 2.69

Emerging Markets 304.91 – .72 – 2.00 – 14.37

Equity Income Fund 11399.98 – 1.34 – 2.97 – 1.60

GNMA 714.93 + .17 + .68 – .20

General Municipal Debt 1312.33 – .04 + .66 + .64

Gold Fund 212.88 + 2.47 + 4.51 – 18.75

High Current Yield 2101.17 + .18 – .21 – .83

High Yield Municipal 613.55 – .01 + .67 + 1.72

International Fund 1664.45 – .86 – 3.49 – 13.11

Science and Technology Fund 2377.45 – 3.40 – 4.05 + .04

Short Investment Grade 355.82 + .06 + .08 + .88

Short Municipal 184.32 + .17 + 1.16

US Government 641.51 + .34 + 1.21 – .10

