How to Get Promoted in the New Year

Asking for a promotion can seem intimidating, even for professionals who have been in the workforce for many years. In a competitive marketplace with others vying for the same position, doubt can creep into your mind , especially coupled with one of these common obstacles :

— Impostor syndrome. This lack of confidence causes professionals to feel like their success is due to luck or other circumstances rather than their talent and hard work, even when they have been very successful.

— Unclear direction. Not being sure of their goals can leave professionals wondering if the organizations they currently work for or the promotion opportunities available to them are right for them.

— Procrastination. Life’s demands can prevent anyone from updating his or her documents (who really wants to sit down to update a resume?) or planning the steps required to apply for or qualify for a promotion.

Despite these obstacles, the truth is that organizations need leaders. According to a Gallup study, only 18 percent of current managers have high levels of talent , which means your organization may benefit from your leadership skills.

I nstead of allowing these obstacles to hold you back, identify which ones apply to you, push them aside and follow these five tips to reach out for a promotion in the new year.

Update your resume and LinkedIn profile.

When was the last time you updated your resume? Many times, we only think we need to update a resume if we have to look for a new job. However, it’s much easier to take time periodically to update a resume while you are still employed. Tailor your resume to the position you have in mind. For example, is it in the same department or a different one? Would it be a new manager position or a middle manager position? What skills does this position require? Think about which ones you currently possess and update your resume and LinkedIn profile accordingly.

Create an accomplishments document and keep it updated.

This is a document where you can regularly record your accomplishments at work. This can include testimonials from clients, compliments received from your boss or coworkers, any awards or classes you take and measurable results from tasks and projects. I t’s a great way to stay focused on your goal of a promotion. Keep it easily accessible, review it monthly, update it with any new data and check to see if you are on track to reach your goal.

Talk to your boss or human resources department about a promotion.

Don’t assume that your boss knows you want to advance in your career. T oo many employees are not clear with their managers about the next steps they want to take in their organization s.

Schedule a meeting with your boss or your HR department, whichever is most appropriate for your situation , to communicate your desire to grow. Review your resume against the qualifications needed for a promotion, and determine the tasks you could work on to help you fill any gaps. Ask them for assistance with this so you are on the same page about what needs to happen to secure your next role.

Determine a time frame with your boss for checking in and reviewing your progress, as well as the next steps you must take. This could be identifying open positions that you are interested in, filling out an application , interviewing with someone else in your organization or fill ing gaps in your qualifications for the next role , such as skills, experience or education.

Sharpen your skill set.

You may be able to handle your tasks and projects with ease, but don’t assume that your current skill set will be good enough for a higher-level position. It’s important to take steps now to enhance your skill set to be in a better position to qualify for a promotion.

Be honest with yourself and determine if you are currently qualified to move to the next level. Aside from working with your boss to fill in any gaps, you may consider taking online courses on sites like L ynda.com or coursera. org . You can also look into what your local college offers. Check your industry association website for ideas or any certifications you may need.

Demonstrate your leadership skills.

Think about ways you can take more initiative in your current position to show you are ready for the next step up. Could you work on cultivating your soft skills? Are there things that need doing in your department that you could volunteer to handle?

Consider these questions to help you clarify what you may need to improve:

— Do you handle problems at work effectively or do you just get stressed out?

— Do you only identify problems and report them or do you try to find a way to solve them?

— Do you come to meetings with negative results or do you propose a strategy for implementing a solution?

If you stop at identifying problems, your superiors may not think you are qualified to handle more responsibility or able to manage others.

Clarify your direction first. Then write down five things you need to improve to qualify for the promotion. In our next article we will discuss how to ask for the promotion, from scheduling the meeting to preparing and closing your presentation.

