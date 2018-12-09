Boston Is the Best City in the World to Find a Job, Report Says

Job seekers may want to try their luck in Boston. The city was named the world’s best metro area to find a job last month by Movinga, a German relocation company. The company used available…

The city was named the world’s best metro area to find a job last month by Movinga, a German relocation company. The company used available data to analyze cities’ job markets in five areas: economic strength, standard of living, opportunities for youth, opportunities for women, and expats and immigrants in the workforce.

Boston narrowly beat out Munich for the top spot. Munich has a stronger economic score than Boston, but a lower standard of living.

“What’s interesting about the Boston economy, and I think something that contributes to a finding like this, is the diversity of industries,” says James Rooney, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

Rooney says industries such as financial services; medicine and life science; and technology have continued to boom in recent years. The city is also an epicenter for higher education and home to several large universities.

Boston was boosted in Movinga’s list by high scores for standard of living and opportunities for youth and women. This July, Massachusetts enacted an updated equal pay act targeting the gender wage gap, and Boston has concentrated on ensuring gender equity in its workforce.

Rooney also notes that Boston has a long history of welcoming immigrants, and recent immigration to the area has been a “strong source of talent and fuel” for Boston’s industries.

The study ranked 100 cities in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, as well as “a few key trending nations which are booming with job opportunities.” In the U.S., 20 cities made the list. German cities fared well in the ranking, with four cities in the top 10.

Oslo, Norway — eighth on the list — is the best place for women to find a job, though the gender wage gap is lowest in Ljubljana, Slovenia, which ranks 54th. Hong Kong has the highest gross domestic product growth, but also the highest cost of living, and ranks 72nd.

Here are the top 10 metro areas in the world to find a job, according to the report:

Rank City 1 Boston, United States 2 Munich, Germany 3 Calgary, Canada 4 Hamburg, Germany 5 Stuttgart, Germany 6 London, United Kingdom 7 Singapore, Singapore 8 Oslo, Norway 9 Frankfurt, Germany 10 Edinburgh, United Kingdom

