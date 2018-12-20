Best Budget-Friendly Gifts for Cord-Cutters

At this time of year, many Americans are searching for the perfect holiday gifts for those special people in their lives. If those lucky recipients have hopped on the cord-cutting train, they may be looking…

At this time of year, many Americans are searching for the perfect holiday gifts for those special people in their lives. If those lucky recipients have hopped on the cord-cutting train, they may be looking for ways to tune in to all their favorite programming in the new year. The perfect presents can help them enhance their entertainment setup.

Of course, entertainment technology can get a little pricey, but there are plenty of products that can appeal to cord-cutters without breaking the bank. The best gifts for cord-cutters include:

— Smart speakers.

— Digital antennas.

— Streaming devices.

— Gift cards for streaming subscriptions.

Read on to find budget-friendly gift ideas for cord-cutters.

(Note: All prices are marked at current list prices. They are subject to change, and shoppers may be able to find better deals through comparison shopping.)

[See: Cord-Cutters, Consider These Video-Streaming Services.]

Smart Speakers

For hands-free control of other smart devices and voice-controlled music, search capabilities and other functions, smart speakers provide a step into the entertainment system of the future. Smart speakers can help cord-cutters tune in to their streaming and antenna content with just the sound of their voice using compatible systems. They can also play their own music playlists, shop online, check the weather and a whole lot more.

There are some expensive full-featured smart speakers out there, but you can choose from many solid options in a more affordable price range. In fact, two of the best are available at low prices:

— Echo Dot (third-generation model): Amazon’s inexpensive smart speaker uses smart assistant Alexa to access a variety of features. Price: $50

— Google Home Mini: This small speaker is powered by the smarts of the handy Google Assistant. Price: $50

[See: 10 Steps to Cut the Cable Cord.]

Digital Antennas

The best alternative to paying too much for TV is paying nothing at all, and digital antennas open the door to loads of free over-the-air content. With offerings depending on location, digital antennas can help your cord-cutting gift recipient access free local and national channels and will make it so they won’t have to keep paying for subscriptions after the initial purchase.

There are plenty of antennas on the market today, but here are a few low-cost options in time for the holidays:

— Mohu Leaf 30: With a flat, sleek design, this indoor antenna has a range up to 30 miles. Price: $40

— Insignia Indoor HDTV Antenna: This antenna uses an old-school rabbit-ear design to help tune in to public channels. Price: $18

Streaming Devices

The key to turning any TV into a smart TV is a streaming device. There are many different types of streamers, but most function as a way to connect a TV to the internet, streaming services and other apps and features. If your favorite cord-cutters don’t have a way to get their content brought straight to their TV, a streaming device could be a great gift option. Even better, some of the best on the market don’t come with high price tags.

Here are a few popular affordable options:

— Roku Streaming Stick+: This plug-and-play device brings Roku’s user-friendly interface, handy remote and broad service support to any TV. Price: $50

— Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Packing a lot of streaming power in a small package, this little streamer supports viewing in 4K. Price: $50

[Read: How to Watch Holiday Movies Without Cable.]

Gift Cards for Streaming Subscriptions

If you’re looking to expand the viewing horizons of the cord-cutters in your life, giving them access to a streaming subscription can give them a whole lineup of new content. Unfortunately, most streaming services don’t have an official method for subscription gift-giving, but one easy workaround is giving a general-use gift card with your chosen subscription length prepaid. Make sure to let your recipients know which streaming service you recommend as they embark on their new viewing adventure.

Find the Best Deal

Around the holidays, many products go on deep discounts to appeal to the shopping masses. It’s always a good idea to shop around on sites such as Amazon and stores’ websites to make sure you’re getting the best prices available. Even if a list price seems out of your price range, you may be able to find the same products at even more affordable prices by checking multiple sources.

Whatever your price range this holiday season, you can find an affordable gift for the cord-cutter in your life. Whether you choose a small system enhancement or a big new platform, if you take advantage of the sales of the season, you’ll be able to keep your gift recipients and wallet happy.

More from U.S. News

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

10 Big Ways to Boost Your Budget — Without Skimping on Your Daily Latte

Best Budget-Friendly Gifts for Cord-Cutters originally appeared on usnews.com