202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:44 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 16, 2018 12:00 am 12/16/2018 12:00am
Share

White House digs in on border wall demand, risking shutdown

Trump lawyer Giuliani rules out Mueller interview with Trump

Scope of investigations into Trump has shaped his presidency

A look at where the investigations related to Trump stand

Kushner-linked firm targets richer areas in program for poor

Trump says he’ll review murder case against ex-Army commando

Judge’s ruling on ‘Obamacare’ poses new problems for GOP

Zinke resigns as interior secretary amid numerous probes

Loyalty among attributes Mulvaney brings to White House job

AP FACT CHECK: Trump floats fictions about the border

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500