5 Tips to Avoid Panic Shopping This Season

For years, I swore that next Christmas things would be different. I’d finish holiday shopping before Thanksgiving. Every time I vowed to do this, I totally believed it at the time.

But guess what? It never happened. I had kids, elderly parents and work. We’re all busy, and sometimes the best intentions get pushed aside in favor of real-life issues that have to take priority.

I take a little comfort in knowing that I’m not alone. This last-minute shopping mania even has a name. The last Saturday before Christmas is called Super Saturday. It’s also been called Panic Saturday, but I think we can all agree that Super Saturday sounds a lot more dignified.

Last year, according to the National Retail Federation, 53 percent of consumers, which is about 126 million people, planned to shop on Super Saturday. OK, that’s a lot of people waiting until the last minute.

It would be easy to panic and buy the most available — and probably most expensive — gifts. But you’re better than that. You’re in charge of the holidays, not the other way around.

So, take a deep breath and tell yourself everything will be all right. All you have to do is relax and embrace these five tips to help you stay out of panic-induced credit card debt.

Tip No. 1: Condense Your List

We’re going to do a mind trick here. If you have 25 names on your list, it looks like you need to climb a mountain. If you have eight names left to shop for, it looks doable. Create a sublist and look at those names only.

But do look over your holiday budget to make sure you’re still on track. If you can’t make the numbers work, then you’ll need to spend less on one or two folks. The kids always come first. If you need to cut back on someone, do it with an adult.

Do make sure your new sublist still has the total amount you can spend on each individual. In fact, make it front and center.

Tip No. 2: Track Your Holiday Spending

Now’s the time to resist the urge to pay any price to make the stress go away. You have a limit for each person, and you must stick to that.

It’s usually not a good idea to keep track of your purchases in your head. I was at the mall a few days ago, and I can tell you that it’s getting unpleasant out there. And yes, I confess, I’m still shopping.

Get some tech assistance. Use a free app to help you manage your list and track your spending. For iPhones, check out Santa’s Bag and GiftPlanner; and for Androids, check out Christmas Gift List and Gift List Diary.

Tip No. 3: Sit in Your Family Room Instead of in Traffic

According to a Google/Ipsos poll, 51 percent of last-minute shoppers last year said they had no clear idea of where they wanted to shop. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is one of the causes of heavy traffic during the holidays. Over half the people out there are impulsively trying to decide where they’re headed next.

By Super Saturday, it will be crowded everywhere. You’re more likely to overspend if you’re getting stepped on at the mall. The reason? You’ll get frustrated and angry and do whatever it takes to get the whole experience over with. You won’t take the time to shop for the best prices.

But online you can have a cup of coffee and compare prices. Put your feet up and get very relaxed. If you can’t have the gifts delivered by Christmas, then print out a copy of the gift, put it in a box and wrap it. Unless you’re buying for young kids, this is an acceptable way to avoid rush delivery charges.

Tip No. 4: Use Shopping Apps to Avoid Wasting Time (and Money)

If you must hit the malls, you can have help right at your fingertips. There’s a slew of shopping apps to help you find the best prices. Apps can be used to scan barcodes, redeem coupons and find the closest store that has what you’re looking for.

Popular shopping apps for both iOS and Android include Shopular, Amazon apps, ShopSavvy and BuyVia. Do some research and find the app that works for your phone and meets your needs.

Tip No. 5: Take Advantage of After-Christmas Sales

Deciding to wait it out until after the holidays to finish your shopping isn’t defeat. It’s pure genius!

If you have people in your life who don’t mind getting a gift after Christmas, you can save a lot of money. And if you’re in need of holiday decorations for next year, this is the best time to buy. Go to discount stores, such as Target and Walmart, but also check out niche stores, like Michaels and JoAnn.

Right after the holidays is a great time to start saving up for next year’s gifts. Honestly? Every year, I pay for all of my holiday gifts using Amazon.com’s Shop with Points program. I use cash back rewards from my Discover it card.

If your credit card qualifies for Amazon’s Shop with Points program, register your credit card and start collecting rewards that you can use at the end of next year to pay for your 2019 holiday season.

If this isn’t an option, then start a savings account dedicated to the 2019 holiday season. Decide how much you can deposit each month and do it consistently. A year from now, you’ll be so glad you did.

