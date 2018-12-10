10 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2018

While most businesses remain closed on Dec. 25, some restaurants are open for those who need sustenance on Christmas Day. Whether you need a quick bite, a coffee, a stiff drink or an entire meal,…

While most businesses remain closed on Dec. 25, some restaurants are open for those who need sustenance on Christmas Day. Whether you need a quick bite, a coffee, a stiff drink or an entire meal, these are the major U.S. restaurant chains available to you this year:

— Bakers Square

— Boston Market

— Buca di Beppo

— Dunkin’

— Fogo de Chao

— IHOP

— Ruth’s Chris Steak House

— Shoney’s

— Starbucks

— Waffle House

Read on for more about each restaurant’s Christmas Day operating hours and menu offerings, plus additional strategies for dining out on Christmas.

Restaurants Open Christmas Day 2018<

These dining establishments will be open this year for Christmas. All restaurants listed below have been verified to be open at the chain level, but hours and participation may vary by franchise.

Bakers Square. The chain is known for its holiday pies and for serving breakfast all day. So celebrate Christmas with a slice of pumpkin pie and pancakes. Bakers Square will be open Christmas, but closing early. Most locations will shut down at 8 p.m., so don’t rely on it for a late-night option after party-hopping.

Boston Market. With hand-carved ham, sliced roasted turkey breast and sweet potato casserole on the Christmas Day menu, you can enjoy all your traditional favorites without having to cook. Only select locations will be open Christmas Day, and hours will vary, so call ahead.

Buca di Beppo. The Italian chain is known for its family vibe and ability to host large parties — even on Christmas Day. Restaurants open at 11 a.m. on Dec. 25, and closing times vary by location. Reservations are required. Buca di Beppo specializes in large portions for sharing family-style, so it’s a good option if you need to host the gang but don’t want to deal with cooking and cleanup.

Dunkin’. Need a doughnut or coffee to tide you over between Christmas morning and your first party stop? Some Dunkin’ locations will be open until 1 p.m. on Christmas. Opening times vary by location. In addition to the coffee and donuts Dunkin’ is known for, breakfast sandwiches are also on the menu, including the limited-time Holiday Spice Bacon breakfast sandwich. Other seasonal menu items include the Cinnamon Sticky Bun latte and Dear Santa doughnut.

Fogo de Chao. If all-you-can-eat meat is your idea of a merry Christmas, Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao will be open at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. Check your location’s closing time for more details on operating hours. Reservations are required, and all menu items, including the Full Churrasco Experience, buffet and a la carte options, will be at dinner prices all day.

IHOP. Stop in for breakfast in the morning or at the end of a long day. Hours vary by location, but you can trust most of the 24-hour locations to be open. Check out the seasonal Grinch-themed menu.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House. If you’d rather have a more intimate fine-dining experience with close family or your significant other, Ruth’s Chris will be open on Christmas. For more details, check your location’s hours. Reservations are required, and the full menu will be available.

Shoney’s. The roadside staple will welcome Christmas Day diners with an all-you-care-to-eat Christmas Day feast that features turkey, ham, fried chicken, sweet potato casserole, collard greens and more holiday favorites.

Starbucks. Many, but not all, Starbucks locations will remain open on Christmas to keep you caffeinated. Christmas is also one of your last chances to order one of Starbucks’ famous seasonal beverages, including the Eggnog Latte, Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread Latte.

Waffle House. Known for being open 24 hours a day and 365 days per year, Waffle House will keep its doors open on Dec. 25. Stop in for breakfast in the morning or unwind on your way home.

Tips for Dining Out on Christmas Day

Dining out on Christmas is different from visiting a restaurant the rest of the year, so plan accordingly using these guidelines:

Double-check the hours: A restaurant may advertise that it will be open at the chain level, but some franchises and less-trafficked locations will be closed. Also, restaurants inside malls, office buildings and big-box stores will be closed, as the buildings housing them will likely be shuttered on Christmas. Even restaurants that are open may have reduced hours, so call ahead before visiting.

Check if reservations are required: You may be able to snag an impromptu table for two at your favorite eatery on the average night. But some restaurants open on Christmas require reservations. Call ahead to see if you need one.

Prepare for a limited menu: Some restaurants offer special or fixed-price menus on Christmas to streamline the process for staff and customers.

Tip generously: Recognize that restaurant staff are working on a day when many want to be with family and tip accordingly.

