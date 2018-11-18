The 50 Most Scenic Mountain Resorts

Breathe in the fresh mountain air and explore the great outdoors at these incredible alpine retreats. Whether you want to ski to your heart’s content or hike past picture-perfect waterfalls, rugged peaks and broad valleys,…

Breathe in the fresh mountain air and explore the great outdoors at these incredible alpine retreats.

Whether you want to ski to your heart’s content or hike past picture-perfect waterfalls, rugged peaks and broad valleys, these stunning resorts are a mountain lover’s dream. Inside, you’ll find amenities like cozy fireplaces, tranquil pools and highly regarded restaurants, all within steps of fun outdoor activities. Read on to find your ideal mountain getaway.

Tschuggen Grand Hotel: Arosa, Switzerland

If you’re planning to visit the Graubünden region of Switzerland during summer or winter, don’t miss the chance to stay at the unusually designed Tschuggen Grand Hotel. Set in the Alps at an altitude of nearly 6,000 feet, this Leading Hotels of the World outpost features 128 rooms and suites with rainforest showers, minibars and free Wi-Fi access. Highlights include the roughly 54,000-square-foot, four-story Tschuggen Bergoase spa found at the base of the mountains and the hotel’s modern mountain railway that transports guests to trails for skiing, snowboarding and hiking in less than three minutes. The property also boasts a bar, a cigar lounge and five restaurants, including the Michelin-starred La Vetta.

The Hotel Telluride: Telluride, Colorado

No matter when you visit, Telluride’s location within a canyon in the San Juan Mountains makes it a mountain gem. The Hotel Telluride, which sits in the downtown area, boasts accommodations with incredible mountain views and proximity to everything from ski and snowboard trails to festival grounds to hiking and mountain bike paths. The property offers outdoor hot tubs, as well as a ski and snowboard storage and valet service. Plus, guests can enjoy complimentary cruiser bikes and a free seasonal shuttle to area activities.

Hilton Whistler Resort & Spa: Whistler, British Columbia

Nestled at the base of Whistler Blackcomb, one of Canada’s most popular ski resorts, the 287-room Hilton Whistler Resort & Spa is conveniently situated in Whistler Village by Whistler‘s ski gondolas. At the property, guests will find a heated outdoor swimming pool, a hot tub, tennis and basketball courts, a 24-hour fitness center and the Taman Sari Royal Heritage Spa, North America’s only Javanese-inspired spa. There’s also a popular on-site restaurant, Cinnamon Bear Bar & Grille, plus bike rentals and golf and ski valets available seasonally.

Heavenly Lake Tahoe: South Lake Tahoe, California

For fantastic skiing above beautiful Lake Tahoe, head to Heavenly Lake Tahoe. During the snowy months, visitors can take part in utility task vehicle tours, scenic gondola rides, snow tubing and, of course, skiing and snowboarding. Choose from a variety of lodging options, such as the waterfront Lakeland Village Resort at Heavenly and Zalanta Resort at the Village’s spacious vacation rentals. The nightlife is also hopping at Heavenly, with a variety of brewpubs and restaurants with excellent views.

Solitude Mountain Resort: Solitude, Utah

Solitude Mountain Resort is divided into two ski areas — Moonbeam and Village — that are packed with top-notch runs, including the popular Honeycomb Canyon. During the warmer months, visitors can enjoy mountain biking, hiking and disc golf, among other activities. After a day on the slopes or hiking trails, check out the Solitude Mountain Spa, where treatment offerings include an anti-pollution facial, a hot stone massage and a shea butter skin therapy wrap. The resort’s multiple accommodation options range from the Bavarian-inspired Inn at Solitude to the condo-filled Powderhorn Lodge to luxurious vacation homes.

Jade Mountain: St. Lucia, West Indies

The only resort in St. Lucia with views of both the Petit and Gros Piton mountains, Jade Mountain covers 600 acres and is home to two beaches, each with impressive coral reefs. Bridges lead to every accommodation, most of which come equipped with a private infinity pool that overlooks the mountains and Caribbean Sea. Additionally, all suites have just three walls, allowing guests to take advantage of the views. When vacationers are not kicking back in their luxurious digs, they can choose from activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, kayaking and hiking. Guests can also pamper themselves at the Kai en Ciel spa or savor gourmet Caribbean cuisine at the Jade Mountain Club restaurant.

Biltmore Estate: Asheville, North Carolina

For a look into the lives of the rich and famous, opt for a stay at Asheville’s Biltmore Estate. Built amid the Blue Ridge Mountains in 1985, the main structure (George Vanderbilt’s former home) features 250 rooms and is America’s largest privately owned residence. Estate visitors can bed down in one of the property’s three hotels, including a historic cottage and the elegant Inn on Biltmore Estate, which features a seasonal pool and hot tub, a spa and a fitness center. The Inn on Biltmore Estate‘s concierge can also arrange various activities, such as horseback riding, Segway tours and float trips down the French Broad River.

InterContinental Davos: Davos Dorf, Switzerland

Set at the base of Flüela Pass with views of Lake Davos, the InterContinental Davos is an iconic structure with a design that resembles a golden cone. Visitors will find three restaurants, including the Italian-influenced Al Pino and Capricorn, which dishes up Swiss specialties in an open show kitchen. The resort is also home to the Alpine Spa (with indoor and outdoor pools), a yoga room, saunas, steam rooms and couples suites. Additionally, guests have access to kids and teens clubs outfitted with amenities like a ball pit, a pool table, video games and a private cinema.

The Greenbrier: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

The Greenbrier is a grand hotel nestled in West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains. Welcoming guests (including 27 presidents) since 1778, the 11,000-acre property — which is a National Historic Landmark — offers something for everyone. In addition to its 710 accommodations, ranging from rooms to homes to cottages, the property features five golf courses, tennis courts, a bowling alley, a casino, shops and a mineral spa. The resort also boasts a multitude of dining options, such as a steakhouse, the Italian-focused Forum and Draper’s, a casual eatery serving Southern dishes.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Queenstown: Queenstown, New Zealand

Enjoy breathtaking views of Queenstown‘s snow-capped mountains and pristine Lake Wakatipu from one of 98 accommodations at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Queenstown. Set in the heart of Kawarau Village, this Hilton retreat is the closest lodging option to The Remarkables’ ski slopes and boasts easy access to heart-pumping activities like bungee jumping and whitewater rafting. When you’re not getting an adrenaline rush off-site or admiring the view from your room’s floor-to-ceiling windows, check out the property’s 10-seat movie theater or head to Wakatipu Grill to sip local wines and savor gourmet dishes made with fresh, seasonal produce and meats.

Beaver Creek: Avon, Colorado

Located amid the Rocky Mountains approximately 110 miles west of Denver, Beaver Creek offers a quieter atmosphere than the better-known ski resorts of Vail and Aspen. In the resort’s charming alpine village, you’ll find shops, restaurants, entertainment venues and properties like The Osprey at Beaver Creek and The Pines Lodge. Time your visit during the winter months to ski on 1,800 acres of terrain, ice skate and enjoy free cookies at the base of the mountain every day at 3 p.m. The resort even has an app that lets you track your vertical feet, download mountain photos, earn pins and engage on social media. Or, visit in summer to go hiking, fly-fishing, horseback riding and more.

Big Cedar Lodge: Ridgedale, Missouri

This 4,600-acre Ozark Mountain retreat situated about 10 miles southwest of Branson, Missouri, serves as a year-round getaway for outdoorsy types. Featuring rustic lodges, cottages and log cabins with natural elements like wooden beams and stone fireplaces, Big Cedar Lodge sits within 20 miles of the 10,000-acre Dogwood Canyon Nature Park and Top of the Rock, the highest point in Taney County. Guests can also explore nearby hiking trails or walk to Bent Hook Marina & Market to swim or boat. For pampering, spend time at the property’s Cedar Creek Spa, with an indoor grotto pool, an ice room, hot tubs, saunas and a full-service salon.

The Westin Trillium House, Blue Mountain: Blue Mountains, Ontario

Set amid Ontario’s largest ski resort less than 97 miles northwest of Toronto, The Westin Trillium House offers spacious accommodations with sitting areas and fireplaces, as well as a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, an aquatic center with an additional pool for kids, indoor tennis courts, a miniature golf course and bike rentals. Be sure to peruse the boutiques, restaurants and bars in the adjacent Blue Mountain Village, or venture a few miles north to one of Lake Huron’s beaches. Other area activities include boating and horseback riding.

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa, A Destination Hotel: South Lake Tahoe, California

Situated just south of the California-Nevada border on the shores of Lake Tahoe, this boutique resort offers luxe accommodations within walking distance of downtown South Lake Tahoe. Each guest room and suite boasts a private balcony or patio, a cozy fireplace and heated bathroom floors. For California-influenced meals infused with Greek flavors, visitors can head to Jimmy’s Restaurant. The eatery also features a 1,500-bottle wine vault and five fire pits. To soothe aching muscles after a busy day of hiking or skiing, unwind with a deep tissue or hot stone massage at the on-site spa.

Chalet Hibou: Le Miroir, France

To easily access the ski slopes at Sainte Foy, Val d’Isère, Tignes, Les Arces and La Rosière, hang your hat at Chalet Hibou, a small property located in the mountain village of Le Miroir by France’s eastern border with Switzerland. At this quaint chateau, which houses just seven guest rooms, travelers can enjoy an outdoor hot tub, a sauna, a steam room and a living room with a fireplace, among other amenities. For summer visitors, activities like hiking, mountain biking and whitewater rafting are available nearby.

Snowbird: Snowbird, Utah

Just 25 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, Snowbird receives more than 500 inches of snow each year, making it a superb spot for skiing and heli-skiing. The resort also offers wintertime activities like aerial tram rides to the top of Hidden Peak, snowshoeing and snowmobile tours. During the warmer months, take advantage of an alpine slide, a mountain coaster, a summer tubing course, hiking trails and more. No matter when you visit, you’ll have your pick of five accommodation options, including the ski-in, ski-out Cliff Lodge and Cliff Club, and The Inn, a central property with vacation rentals, a pool and a steam room.

Argos in Cappadocia: Uçhisar, Turkey

One of the most unusual natural wonders in the world, Turkey’s Cappadocia region, which sits about 170 miles southeast of Ankara, is famous for its “fairy chimney” rock formations that have served as homes and places of worship since ancient times. Argos in Cappadocia is situated right in the heart of these jaw-dropping structures on the site of an ancient monastery in the village of Uçhisar. Built from historical ruins, tunnels and caves, the hotel overlooks the unique formations, as well as the area’s volcanic peaks and valleys. The property is divided into seven different “mansions,” each with its own theme and design. Guests can take part in activities like hot air ballooning, horseback riding and mountain biking.

Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort: Colorado Springs, Colorado

With a backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, the 316-room Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs is a picturesque property ideal for outdoor lovers. The resort offers a vast range of amenities, including an 18-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, five pools (one of which is Olympic-sized) and a 35-acre lake with pedal boat rentals. The on-site spa offers sports massages, body scrubs, facials and waxing, and at the property’s gym, visitors can sign up for fee-based yoga, Zumba and spin classes. Cheyenne Mountain is also close to several top Colorado Springs attractions, such as the Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and Red Rock Canyon.

Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa: Barga, Italy

Experience the beauty of Tuscany from this 1,700-acre resort in the Italian countryside. Offering views of mountains, vineyards and the stunning Serchio Valley, the property features modern rooms and suites, indoor and outdoor pools, a solarium, a sauna and a spa with treatments like massages, body wraps, scrubs and therapy baths. After a day of exploring Tuscany’s many quaint towns, guests can enjoy a drink at the Nour Lounge. For food, the resort offers La Veranda for Italian-influenced dishes and Le Salette, a hands-on dining venue that gives travelers the opportunity to shop at a local market before preparing their meals at the restaurant.

Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark: Tannersville, Pennsylvania

For some summer or winter fun in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, book a stay at Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark. Part of the family-friendly Camelback Resort complex, the lodge features a 125,000-square-foot indoor water park with a transparent ceiling that lets in sunlight year-round. Visitors will find seven pools, 13 waterslides, a wave pool and a water coaster, among other amenities. The larger property is also great for outdoor enthusiasts who want to ski the mountain’s 37 trails, zip down the 42 runs that comprise America’s largest snow tubing park or enjoy bird’s-eye views while zip lining. After an active day, guests can retreat to spacious suites, many with lofts, fireplaces and full kitchens.

Hilton Niseko Village: Niseko, Japan

The Hilton Niseko Village is located at the foot of Niseko Annupuri Mountain in the Niseko Village resort area of Hokkaido island. Offering ski-in, ski-out access and proximity to the Niseko Village gondola, guests can easily reach the region’s ski and snowboard trails in winter and hiking and bike paths in summer. Each of the hotel’s 500-plus accommodations boasts mountain views, but for more expansive vistas, upgrade to a Panorama room, which offers an additional wall-to-wall window. Or, take in impressive views while enjoying a soak in the property’s large hot spring baths.

Hotel Talisa, A Luxury Collection Resort, Vail: Vail, Colorado

Situated at the base of Vail Mountain, the 285-room Hotel Talisa is a skier’s paradise. In addition to offering complimentary après-ski perks, such as daily Champagne tastings, a hot chocolate bar, a s’mores butler and beauty sessions, the resort boasts ski-in, ski-out access, a ski concierge and its own chairlift. Additional amenities include two restaurants that source ingredients from local ranchers and farmers and a spa with specialty treatments like the Elevate Your Altitude massage and the Alpine Transformation Wrap.

Delta Hotels Banff Royal Canadian Lodge: Banff, Alberta

The Delta Hotels Banff Royal Canadian Lodge is conveniently located in the heart of Banff, a resort town surrounded by the mountains, lakes and forests of Banff National Park. There are hiking and bike trails less than a mile away, and two ski resorts can be found within 15 miles of the property. Check out the lodge’s Grotto Spa, which houses a heated saltwater mineral pool with a rock waterfall and a Eucalyptus steam room. For luxe in-room amenities (think: jetted tubs and walk-in showers), upgrade to a suite.

Smugglers’ Notch Resort: Jeffersonville, Vermont

Smugglers’ Notch Resort is a superb mountain getaway, especially for families looking for spacious accommodations and various ways to keep kids entertained. Set in Vermont’s Green Mountains, approximately 25 miles northwest of Stowe, the condo-style resort offers a village with restaurants, a skating rink and kids and teens centers. In winter, travelers can go snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, zip lining and more on one of three mountains. Meanwhile, summer’s warm temperatures are ideal for enjoying the property’s four water playgrounds, trout fishing at two ponds, trekking through the high ropes course and playing giant lawn games.

EI Questro Wilderness Park: Kununurra, Australia

Relax on 700,000 acres of Outback filled with gorges, mountain peaks, hot springs and waterfalls at EI Questro Wilderness Park. Nestled in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, this vast property offers adventurous pursuits like hikes to waterfalls and thermal hot springs, helicopter and airplane tours, horseback riding and four-wheel-drive excursions. Choose from four accommodation options, including the high-end El Questro Homestead (which closes seasonally from late October through May), the family-friendly El Questro Station, El Questro Emma Gorge (with safari-style tented cabins) and a campground outfitted with barbecue pits and laundry facilities.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch: Avon, Colorado

For a cozy, secluded Rocky Mountain getaway, The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch will do the trick. This upscale resort between Colorado’s Beaver Creek and Arrowhead villages boasts ski-in, ski-out access and lodge-style accommodations with stone and wood accents, valley or mountain views and separate showers and bathtubs. Enjoy gourmet Colorado cuisine at WYLD, or relax in Vail Valley’s only cigar lounge, Bachelors Lounge. The on-site spa houses additional amenities, such as grottos with steam rooms, plunge pools and saunas. Treatment options include the Black Diamond Facial, the Miner’s Mineral Mud Wrap and the Oxygen Hydration Facial.

Crowne Plaza Borjomi: Borjomi, Georgia

If you enjoy unwinding in natural hot springs, consider traveling 100 miles west of Tbilisi (Georgia’s capital) to the Crowne Plaza Borjomi. This 101-room, IHG-affiliated property offers easy access to the Caucasus Mountains and its namesake resort town’s mineral springs, with some just outside the hotel entrance. The Crowne Plaza Borjomi also features two restaurants, a wine bar, a yoga room and a spa with an indoor pool, specialty baths and steam rooms. Be sure to save time for exploring nearby Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park, where you can hike, horseback ride, bike and snowshoe.

Massanutten Resort: Massanutten, Virginia

Set on 6,000 acres amid the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten Resort is home to all kinds of amenities, including indoor and outdoor water parks, an arcade, bike trails, an Escape Room and the Family Adventure Park, which features areas for zip lining, tubing and rappelling. What’s more, the resort features 70 acres of land open for skiing, snow tubing and snowboarding every winter. Visitors can choose from a variety of condos both on the mountain and in the valley, and dining options range from a casual eatery that serves pizzas and barbecue to a grill to a sports bar with flat-screen TVs and weekly karaoke.

Gstaad Palace: Gstaad, Switzerland

A hot spot for celebrities, royalty and international travelers, Gstaad Palace, which originally opened in 1913 and sits roughly 55 miles southwest of Bern, Switzerland, is known for its winter sports. For the ultimate skiing experience, sign up for the property’s “Lunch by Helicopter – Between Heaven and Earth” outing, which takes you to the top of the Matterhorn in nearby Zermatt for Champagne and lunch. All accommodations feature views of the Alps, and room rates cover access to the kids club and the spa’s Jacuzzi, saunas and steam baths. Don’t pass up the chance to stroll around Gstaad’s charming shopping promenade.

Whiteface Lodge: Lake Placid, New York

Modeled after the region’s Adirondack Great Camp structures constructed in the 19th century, this Adirondacks resort built by former Olympian Joe Barile has welcomed guests since 2005. Each of the property’s 94 suites features a kitchen, heated bathroom floors and a patio or balcony with mountain views. Check out The Spa at Whiteface Lodge’s selection of Alpine Athlete services designed to soothe sore muscles after hiking or engaging in snow sports. Other noteworthy amenities include a movie theater, a game room, a bowling alley, an ice skating rink, an old-fashioned ice cream parlor and an indoor-outdoor pool.

Ski Portillo: Santiago, Chile

Head 93 miles northeast of Santiago, Chile, to explore the Andes Mountains while hitting the slopes at Ski Portillo. With skiing available from June through October, this resort offers the unusual opportunity to shred powder during North America’s summer months. Ski Portillo’s snow quality is comparable to what you’ll find in the Rockies, and more than 1,200 acres of terrain are available, almost half of which are dedicated to beginners and intermediate skiers. For lodging, there’s the Hotel Portillo, a bright yellow property with 123 rooms that boast lake views. Every accommodation comes without a television to encourage guests to fully immerse themselves in the resort’s activities.

Château Élan Winery & Resort: Braselton, Georgia

Located about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta within Georgia’s beautiful foothills, the 16th-century French chateau-style Château Élan Winery & Resort offers a full-service winery with tastings, plus a spa, 63 holes of golf and a tennis center. What’s more, the property houses seven restaurants that serve everything from Irish pub classics to gourmet American cuisine. Relax in the resort’s standard Inn accommodations or choose from the deluxe spa suites or two- or three-bedroom golf villas.

Viceroy Snowmass: Snowmass Village, Colorado

For a quiet mountain getaway close to Aspen, Colorado’s world-renowned slopes and chic shops and eateries, vacation a few miles away in Snowmass Village. In this Rocky Mountain destination, you’ll find the elegant Viceroy Snowmass, with luxe accommodations that feature fireplaces and kitchenettes or kitchens. The ski-in, ski-out property also houses a spa, two restaurants, a coffee shop and a heated outdoor pool. Area activities include hot air balloon rides, hiking, fly-fishing and golf in summer, and skiing, snowmobiling, dog-sledding and snow tubing in winter.

Hilton Linzhi Resort: Nyingchi City, China

This Hilton outpost offers spectacular views of the Himalayas from its location on the historic site of King of Gongbo in Tibet‘s Nyingchi area. Set on 1,000 acres, the Hilton Linzhi Resort is home to 220 Asian-inspired accommodations, as well as mahjong rooms, a cinema, a kids club, an indoor pool and a billiards room, among other amenities. There are also various dining spots, including FEAST Chinese restaurant, the buffet-style REGA eatery and The Address rooftop bar, perfect for enjoying light bites and cocktails while watching the sun set.

The Coeur d’Alene Resort: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Nestled in the foothills of the Rockies by the 25-mile-long Lake Coeur d’Alene, this Idaho resort 33 miles east of Spokane, Washington, welcomes guests year-round. Inside the 338-room property, visitors will find numerous restaurants and a spa that offers signature treatments inspired by its mountain location. The Coeur d’Alene Resort is also within walking distance of downtown’s shops and is home to an 18-hole golf course that holds the distinction of being the world’s only “floating” green, meaning it’s only accessible by boat. Arrive around the holidays to catch the resort’s impressive light show, which features more than 1.5 million lights across 250-plus displays.

InterContinental Mzaar Lebanon Mountain Resort & Spa: Mzaar, Lebanon

Experience luxury amid snowy peaks at this InterContinental hotel less than 32 miles northeast of Beirut. Though you could easily spend your entire vacation skiing and snowmobiling in winter or hiking and rafting in summer, be sure to take advantage of the resort’s cinema, shops, heated indoor pool and kids fun center. Or, retreat to your Alpine chalet-inspired room or the on-site spa for a massage, facial or body treatment. When you’ve worked up an appetite, sit for a meal at one of six restaurants that serve everything from Japanese fare to Lebanese mountain cuisine to American classics.

Timberline Lodge: Government Camp, Oregon

Whether you’re looking for a warm- or cold-weather getaway, Timberline Lodge on the south slope of Mount Hood has you covered. Located 6,000 feet above the ground in Government Camp, a town 60 miles southeast of Portland, Oregon, the lodge is a National Historic Landmark that was built and dedicated by former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1937. Accommodations feature wood-paneled walls and mountain-themed textiles, and on-site amenities include a heated outdoor pool, a game room, a 12-person hot tub and a sauna. Don’t miss a ride on the Magical Mile chairlift, which takes you 1,000 feet up Mount Hood. The surrounding ski slopes are the only ones in North America open every month of the year.

Alila Jabal Akhdar: Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Oman

Alila Jabal Akhdar is situated 6,000 feet above sea level within Oman’s Al Hajar Mountains. Overlooking a gorge, the property blends decor inspired by ancient forts with modern eco-friendly architecture. Design highlights include solid wood doors, damask rose patterns and a large lobby fireplace. Each of the 86 suites and villas offers mountain and gorge vistas, plus a contemporary interior in earth tones and warm hues. Outside the accommodations, travelers will find a spa, an outdoor pool, a lounge and Juniper Restaurant, which serves Middle Eastern cuisine. Local activities range from hiking to treks through caves to stargazing.

Big Sky Resort: Big Sky, Montana

Big Sky Resort, which sits 58 miles northwest of Yellowstone National Park, beckons to skiers with its 400 inches of annual snowfall that blanket its 5,800-plus skiable acres. Offering an average of 2 acres per skier, the resort boasts short lift lines and high-tech chairlifts, including an eight-seat lift with heated seats and a weatherproof bubble. But skiing isn’t the only thing to do at Big Sky. Summer visitors can golf, zip line, hike, rock climb and bike on more than 40 miles of mountain bike trails. For lodging, travelers have their pick of vacation rentals, cabins and hotels, such as the historic Huntley Lodge and the luxe Summit at Big Sky.

Schloss Elmau: Elmau, Germany

You’ll find Schloss Elmau, a luxurious spa resort, nestled within the Alps in Germany’s Bavaria region. In addition to featuring a vast bookstore, a concert hall and five restaurants, the property offers two hotels, one built in 1916. Other highlights include an infinity pool and six spas, one of which is an adults-only facility with a hammam. The resort’s location also means there’s plenty to do outdoors, from hiking and climbing to skiing and ice skating. Yogis won’t want to miss the daily yoga retreat for both beginners and regular practitioners.

Hotel Jerome, An Auberge Resort: Aspen, Colorado

Downtown Aspen’s Hotel Jerome, which opened in 1889, features luxe mountain-inspired accommodations, a courtyard, a lobby filled with historic artifacts and a spa with high-altitude facials, reflexology treatments and deep tissue massages. Head to the Old West-style J Bar, the former stomping grounds of Hunter S. Thompson, for craft beers and casual American fare, or visit the underground watering hole, Bad Harriet. For those itching to explore the surrounding Rockies, hit the slopes at Aspen Mountain (its lifts are a few blocks south of the property) or hike the Maroon Bells, two beautiful peaks just outside of town.

Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg: Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Get a taste of the Caribbean in the heart of the Smoky Mountains at Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg. Located along central Gatlinburg’s riverfront within walking distance of attractions like the Gatlinburg Space Needle and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, the resort is a convenient home base for exploring Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Additionally, guests can try zip lining, a mountain coaster and more at the adjacent Anakeesta theme park. Back at the property, visitors have access to two pools (including an outdoor pool with a waterslide), a 24-hour fitness center and a covered terrace with a cozy fireplace. Accommodations feature colorful island-themed interiors.

Deer Valley Resort: Park City, Utah

Located in the Wasatch Mountains in Park City, Deer Valley Resort covers six mountains and boasts runs once skied by Olympians during the 2002 Winter Olympics. During the warmer months, visitors can go mountain biking, listen to live music at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater or explore the area on horseback. Come winter, Deer Valley becomes a snow-filled playground ideal for skiing, snowmobiling and even dog-sledding. The resort offers several accommodation options, including vacation homes and condos, upscale lodges and the boutique Goldener Hirsch Inn.

Mountain Trek: Ainsworth Hot Springs, British Columbia

Soak up the scenery of the Selkirk Mountains and Kootenay Lake at this all-inclusive luxury wellness retreat 113 miles north of Spokane, Washington. Mountain Trek’s program immerses guests in health-conscious activities like yoga, detoxification treatments and a variety of fitness and nutrition classes. Travelers can also go hiking with Nordic Trekking Poles designed to teach proper ergonomic posture for a total body workout. After an active day, visitors can enjoy cuisine prepared by gourmet chefs and tailored to their preferences in the 16-person dining room. The timber frame lodge also houses cozy rooms, a yoga studio, indoor and outdoor spas and a fitness center.

Crested Butte Mountain Resort: Crested Butte, Colorado

Named for its towering peak, Crested Butte is home to a charming downtown area with late 19th-century mining structures and the impressive Crested Butte Mountain Resort. Situated about halfway between Colorado Springs and Grand Junction, Colorado, this impressive resort offers more than 1,500 acres of terrain ideal for beginners and intermediate skiers. For more unique adventures, try uphill skiing, snow biking or snowmobiling. Resort accommodations include the pet-friendly Grand Lodge, the high-end Lodge at Mountaineer Square and several condo complexes.

Suncadia Resort, A Destination Hotel: Cle Elum, Washington

Set on more than 6,000 forested acres approximately 85 miles southeast of Seattle, Suncadia Resort offers a wealth of outdoor activities (think: cross-country skiing, sleigh rides and biking) for adventurous travelers. This Cascade Mountains resort features 40-plus miles of hiking trails, 54 holes of golf and an expansive wildlife preserve. What’s more, guests can sip vino at the on-site winery, relax at the Glade Spring Spa or break a sweat at the Suncadia Club Swim & Fitness Center. Accommodations range from mountain-influenced rooms and suites spread throughout an inn and lodge to condos and luxury vacation homes.

The Alpina Gstaad: Gstaad, Switzerland

Situated in Switzerland’s hilltop Gstaad area, The Alpina Gstaad is a luxury hotel that offers a modern take on traditional Swiss architecture. The property boasts a 1930s Havana-inspired cigar lounge, a private cinema and a luxe Six Senses Spa, as well as 55 guest rooms and suites with leather headboards, timber-clad walls and Swiss farmhouse-style furnishings. Nearby activities include hiking, paragliding and rock climbing in summer and snowshoeing, dog-sledding and skiing the region’s 155 miles of slopes in winter. No visit would be complete without seeing the thrilling Peak Walk by Tissot at Glacier 3000, the world’s only suspension bridge that links two mountain tops.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort: Farmington, Pennsylvania

The grand Nemacolin Woodlands Resort resides on 2,000 acres of Allegheny Mountains land 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Five properties are available on-site, including the boutique Falling Rock hotel (which mimics the architectural style of Frank Lloyd Wright), the European-inspired Chateau Lafayette, a former hunting retreat and vacation homes. Plus, guests can enjoy a range of facilities, from two golf courses and tennis, croquet and squash courts to an archery area to a kids spa and the Holistic Healing Center. Nemacolin even boasts six ski and snowboard slopes, in addition to flat areas for snowshoeing and runs for snow tubing.

L’Apogée Courchevel: Courchevel, France

Only open every year from December through April, L’Apogée Courchevel, a luxury ski chalet situated approximately 90 miles southeast of Geneva, boasts a superb location at the top of Courchevel 1850, a former Olympic ski jump in the Alps. The family-friendly property offers ski-in, ski-out access, plus a kids club, spacious rooms, a high-end spa, a pool and retail shops. On-site dining venues include Japanese-inspired Koori, French-influenced Le Comptoir L’Apogée and Le Bar de L’Apogée, which serves casual lunches during the day and transforms into a cocktail bar with DJs and live music at night.

Wildflower Hall, Shimla in the Himalayas: Chharabra, India

Experience the beauty of the Himalayas from 8,000 feet above sea level at Wildflower Hall. In addition to offering fantastic views, the resort’s location makes it ideal for those who love outdoor adventure. The area beckons to travelers keen on participating in activities like nature walks, biking, rafting and even yoga. Plus, guests can dine on the main restaurant’s outdoor terrace or visit the on-site spa to enjoy a massage, facial or sensorial treatment that uses Himalayan salt or singing bowls to balance the body’s energy. Accommodations come with personal butlers, separate showers and bathtubs, teak furnishings and panoramic garden, mountain or valley vistas.

More from U.S. News

15 Best Adventure Vacations in the USA

15 Best Resorts in the USA

10 Best Ski Destinations

The 50 Most Scenic Mountain Resorts originally appeared on usnews.com