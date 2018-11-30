Balanced Fund 11677.12 + .50 + 2.46 – .07 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1923.03 + .21 + .08 – 3.53 Emerging Markets 311.61 + .16 + 3.06 – 12.49 Equity Income Fund 11868.83 + 1.02 +…

Balanced Fund 11677.12 + .50 + 2.46 – .07

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1923.03 + .21 + .08 – 3.53

Emerging Markets 311.61 + .16 + 3.06 – 12.49

Equity Income Fund 11868.83 + 1.02 + 3.79 + 2.45

GNMA 710.67 + .08 + .37 – .80

General Municipal Debt 1305.28 + .12 + .35 + .10

Gold Fund 202.45 – .61 – 1.10 – 22.73

High Current Yield 2106.85 + .06 + .39 – .57

High Yield Municipal 609.85 + .06 + .28 + 1.10

International Fund 1722.27 – .14 + 1.88 – 10.10

Science and Technology Fund 2502.45 + 1.00 + 6.32 + 5.30

Short Investment Grade 355.48 – .02 – .01 + .78

Short Municipal 183.96 – .02 + .09 + .96

US Government 637.05 + .50 + .57 – .80

