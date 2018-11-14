Balanced Fund 11521.89 – .15 – 1.99 – 1.40 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1917.29 – .24 + .07 – 3.82 Emerging Markets 303.19 + .71 – 3.37 – 14.85 Equity Income Fund 11619.02 – .30 –…

Balanced Fund 11521.89 – .15 – 1.99 – 1.40

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1917.29 – .24 + .07 – 3.82

Emerging Markets 303.19 + .71 – 3.37 – 14.85

Equity Income Fund 11619.02 – .30 – 2.31 + .29

GNMA 706.17 + .17 + .34 – 1.43

General Municipal Debt 1295.06 – .02 + .17 – .68

Gold Fund 200.61 + 1.03 – 4.42 – 23.43

High Current Yield 2117.56 – .28 – 1.05 – .06

High Yield Municipal 606.69 – .02 + .01 + .58

International Fund 1716.96 + .13 – 2.94 – 10.37

Science and Technology Fund 2424.55 – .65 – 6.38 + 2.02

Short Investment Grade 355.42 + .02 + .08 + .76

Short Municipal 183.60 + .05 + .76

US Government 633.67 + .52 + .90 – 1.33

