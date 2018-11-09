Balanced Fund 11659.95 – .58 + .84 – .22 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1919.65 + .25 + .55 – 3.70 Emerging Markets 304.36 – 1.30 – 1.58 – 14.52 Equity Income Fund 11828.63 – .46 +…

Balanced Fund 11659.95 – .58 + .84 – .22

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1919.65 + .25 + .55 – 3.70

Emerging Markets 304.36 – 1.30 – 1.58 – 14.52

Equity Income Fund 11828.63 – .46 + 2.39 + 2.10

GNMA 703.86 + .16 + .12 – 1.75

General Municipal Debt 1294.47 + .06 + .17 – .73

Gold Fund 204.61 – 1.89 – 3.52 – 21.90

High Current Yield 2132.77 – .36 + .07 + .66

High Yield Municipal 607.38 + .04 + .19 + .69

International Fund 1738.30 – .79 – .35 – 9.26

Science and Technology Fund 2517.47 – 1.99 – .36 + 5.93

Short Investment Grade 355.22 + .04 + .04 + .71

Short Municipal 183.53 + .01 + .04 + .73

US Government 628.06 + .12 + .07 – 2.20

