YouTube has long been known as an audience-created video platform, with its streaming video primarily consisting of amateur content and uploads from users hoping to go viral. However, with YouTube TV, the Google-owned entertainment titan has been branching into streaming live channels and on-demand video. YouTube TV comes with plenty of features for even the most TV-obsessed cord-cutter.

YouTube TV might seem a bit on the pricey side at $40 a month for its only subscription option, but if you take advantage of all its features, you’ll be able to get plenty of value and make good use of your entertainment budget. Read on for tips on how to get the most value out of YouTube TV.

Keep the household happy with separate accounts and simultaneous streams. If you’ve got multiple TV watchers in your household, you may know how difficult it can be to agree on a show. On top of that, many viewers in large households become frustrated when others navigate away from what they were watching or lose their place in a program. YouTube TV seeks to solve those problems with a few handy features available at no additional cost.

Each YouTube TV subscription comes with up to six separate accounts per household, which means each user can keep their own content organized. In addition, you’ll be able to stream on up to three devices at once, allowing three different shows to stream at the same time.

Add on channels for additional content. YouTube TV’s one-size-fits-all package approach means you don’t need to decide on which base package best suits your needs. However, if you don’t find quite what you’re looking for in the standard subscription’s more than 70 channels, it might be worth looking into some add-ons. Right now, the service has a few add-on packages available.

— AMC Premiere ($5 a month): This add-on brings AMC’s content, including popular shows such as “The Walking Dead,” to subscribers both ad-free and on demand.

— Curiosity Stream ($3 a month): For subscribers interested in educational content, this add-on’s documentary content is available on demand.

— Fox Soccer Plus ($15 a month): Soccer fans may find this add-on worth its extra price, with soccer games and international sports available to stream.

— NBA League Pass ($40 a month): This commercial-free add-on features games from all NBA teams, along with other features such as replays and VR-optimized games.

— Showtime ($11 a month): This channel features a full lineup of popular programs such as “Homeland” and “Shameless,” along with movies and past seasons of other shows.

— Shudder ($5 a month): If you’re looking for a scare, this channel features horror movies and TV shows, from classics to more modern fare.

— Starz ($9 a month): Known for its showings of popular movies, this channel also includes original series such as “Outlander” and “The White Queen.”

— Sundance Now ($7 a month): Designed for fans of independent film, this add-on brings festival-quality content into your living room.

Record content to play back on your own schedule. One of YouTube TV’s most unique features is its unlimited cloud DVR. You’ll be able to record as much as you want, whenever you want, and watch your content on your own time. The DVR also lets you record while you’re watching in real time or recording other programs in case network schedules overlap.

However, there is one thing to note: Content recorded on YouTube TV’s DVR will only last nine months, so if you’re planning to stockpile full seasons of your favorite series for years to come, you may need to rethink your recording strategy. For most users, though, nine months should be more than enough time to catch up on any recorded content.

Tune in to local channels and live sports. Many cord-cutters find it hard to watch their local stations and sports once they’ve gotten rid of their cable contracts. However, YouTube TV provides a solid lineup of local programming, including national networks like ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, as well as on-demand content from each of those stations. In addition, since many live sports are broadcast on local channels, you’ll be able to keep up with your favorite teams.

YouTube is more than a video-sharing platform, and YouTube TV’s live and on-demand streaming service is proving to be a great option for many cord-cutters. Its base price is pretty standard for its category, but there’s a lot of additional value to be found in a subscription if you’re willing to explore its features and take advantage of add-on options. If you take advantage of everything a YouTube TV subscription offers, you’ll get the most value possible and elevate your entertainment setup.

