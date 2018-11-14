202.5
Gold, silver rise

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 3:27 pm 11/14/2018 03:27pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1207.90 an ounce — up $8.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.05 an ounce — up 10 cents.

