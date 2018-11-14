Gold, silver rise

NEW YORK (AP) — The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1207.90 an ounce — up $8.70. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.05 an ounce…

