AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EST

Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances The Latest: Turkey, beef tenderloin top Trump’s holiday menu AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s misinformation on appeals court Senate clash looming over nation’s longest judicial vacancy Comey resists closed-door…
Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances
The Latest: Turkey, beef tenderloin top Trump’s holiday menu
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s misinformation on appeals court
Senate clash looming over nation’s longest judicial vacancy
Comey resists closed-door Congress interview on FBI actions
The Latest: No holiday break for Trump’s court criticism
GOP exploring reasons for gender disparity in new Congress
Long, tortured road to Trump’s answers for special counsel
Trump points to ‘vicious’ world in discussing writer’s death
Kansas Medicaid expansion in doubt despite governor support
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.