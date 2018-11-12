202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 4:41 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 12, 2018 12:00 am 11/12/2018 12:00am
Share

Mississippi US senator won’t discuss ‘public hanging’ remark

Liz Cheney poised for ascent into Republican leadership

Trump largely alone as world leaders take aim at nationalism

Ousted Minnesota Republican faults McCain for losing House

New way of voting faces test in Maine congressional district

Meet the House Democrats who will be running the show

Judge: Sides in Florida recount should ‘ramp down’ rhetoric

The Latest: Senators ask feds to investigate Georgia vote

Democratic coalition won back House, fell short elsewhere

US analysts locate secret North Korean missile sites

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500