AP Top Political News at 12:46 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 12:00 am 11/27/2018 12:00am
Trump rejects key conclusion of US government climate report

Trump sticks with old playbook in return to campaign trail

Looking ahead, Democrats jockey to be Pelosi’s heir apparent

The Latest: Coliseum decked out in Christmas decor for Trump

Mueller accuses Manafort of breaking plea agreement by lying

Trump backs use of ‘very safe’ tear gas on crowd of migrants

AP FACT CHECK: Obama didn’t have family separation policy

Associate of Trump confidant Stone says he’ll reject plea

Woman describes torture, beatings in Chinese detention camp

White House pastry chefs make National Mall in gingerbread

