AP Top Political News at 10:16 p.m. EST

In Paris, Trump the ‘nationalist’ stood apart from others Meet the House Democrats who will be running the show Florida election recount continues amid tensions, litigation Democratic state gains may mean tighter gun, looser pot…
In Paris, Trump the ‘nationalist’ stood apart from others
Meet the House Democrats who will be running the show
Florida election recount continues amid tensions, litigation
Democratic state gains may mean tighter gun, looser pot laws
The Latest: Trump ruled out cemetery motorcade as disruptive
Florida, Georgia testing strength of new Dem coalition
Schumer: Dems set to push bill protecting Mueller probe
Democrat Abrams files new suit in Georgia governor’s race
In Georgia, black voters see echoes of voter suppression
Critics rebuke Mississippi senator’s ‘public hanging’ remark
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.