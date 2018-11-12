12 A-Plus National Universities for B Students

Great schools for good students You don’t need perfect grades or test scores to get into a quality college. The A-plus Schools for B Students list includes highly ranked National Universities that admit high school…
Great schools for good students
You don’t need perfect grades or test scores to get into a quality college. The A-plus Schools for B Students list includes highly ranked National Universities that admit high school students with a B grade average. Learn about the 12 highest-ranked schools on the list.
Howard University (DC)
National Universities rank: 89 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.5
SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1090-1290
Loyola University Chicago
National Universities rank: 89 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.7
ACT 25th-75th percentile: 24-29
Marquette University (WI)
National Universities rank: 89 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: N/A
ACT 25th-75th percentile: 24-29
University at Buffalo–SUNY
National Universities rank: 89 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.6
SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1140-1310
University of Delaware
National Universities rank: 89 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.7
SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1150-1330
University of Iowa
National Universities rank: 89 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.7
ACT 25th-75th percentile: 23-28
Michigan State University
National Universities rank: 85 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.7
SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1100-1320
University of San Diego
National Universities rank: 85 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.9
ACT 25th-75th percentile: 26-30
Texas Christian University
National Universities rank: 80 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: N/A
ACT 25th-75th percentile: 25-30
American University (DC)
National Universities rank: 78 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.6
SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1180-1350
Pennsylvania State University–University Park
National Universities rank: 59 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.6
SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1160-1340
Syracuse University (NY)
National Universities rank: 53 (tie)
Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.6
SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1160-1350
