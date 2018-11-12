12 A-Plus National Universities for B Students

Great schools for good students You don’t need perfect grades or test scores to get into a quality college. The A-plus Schools for B Students list includes highly ranked National Universities that admit high school…

Great schools for good students

You don’t need perfect grades or test scores to get into a quality college. The A-plus Schools for B Students list includes highly ranked National Universities that admit high school students with a B grade average. Learn about the 12 highest-ranked schools on the list.

Howard University (DC)

National Universities rank: 89 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.5

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1090-1290

Loyola University Chicago

National Universities rank: 89 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.7

ACT 25th-75th percentile: 24-29

Marquette University (WI)

National Universities rank: 89 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: N/A

ACT 25th-75th percentile: 24-29

University at Buffalo–SUNY

National Universities rank: 89 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.6

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1140-1310

University of Delaware

National Universities rank: 89 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.7

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1150-1330

University of Iowa

National Universities rank: 89 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.7

ACT 25th-75th percentile: 23-28

Michigan State University

National Universities rank: 85 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.7

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1100-1320

University of San Diego

National Universities rank: 85 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.9

ACT 25th-75th percentile: 26-30

Texas Christian University

National Universities rank: 80 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: N/A

ACT 25th-75th percentile: 25-30

American University (DC)

National Universities rank: 78 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.6

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1180-1350

Pennsylvania State University–University Park

National Universities rank: 59 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.6

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1160-1340

Syracuse University (NY)

National Universities rank: 53 (tie)

Average high school GPA for fall 2017 incoming students: 3.6

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1160-1350

