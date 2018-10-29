Balanced Fund 11356.07 – .42 – 2.21 – 2.82 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1927.44 – .05 + .35 – 3.31 Emerging Markets 290.09 – 1.55 – 5.04 – 18.53 Equity Income Fund 11301.81 + .30 –…
Balanced Fund 11356.07 – .42 – 2.21 – 2.82
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1927.44 – .05 + .35 – 3.31
Emerging Markets 290.09 – 1.55 – 5.04 – 18.53
Equity Income Fund 11301.81 + .30 – 2.62 – 2.45
GNMA 706.78 – .06 + .40 – 1.34
General Municipal Debt 1297.87 + .01 + .23 – .47
Gold Fund 206.44 – 1.28 – 4.92 – 21.21
High Current Yield 2124.33 + .01 – .81 + .26
High Yield Municipal 609.21 + .01 + .18 + 1.00
International Fund 1681.96 – .33 – 3.66 – 12.20
Science and Technology Fund 2383.17 – 2.02 – 6.73 + .28
Short Investment Grade 355.53 + .12 + .80
Short Municipal 183.57 + .02 + .07 + .74
US Government 634.17 + .29 + .90 – 1.25
-0-
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.