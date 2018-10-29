Balanced Fund 11356.07 – .42 – 2.21 – 2.82 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1927.44 – .05 + .35 – 3.31 Emerging Markets 290.09 – 1.55 – 5.04 – 18.53 Equity Income Fund 11301.81 + .30 –…

Balanced Fund 11356.07 – .42 – 2.21 – 2.82

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1927.44 – .05 + .35 – 3.31

Emerging Markets 290.09 – 1.55 – 5.04 – 18.53

Equity Income Fund 11301.81 + .30 – 2.62 – 2.45

GNMA 706.78 – .06 + .40 – 1.34

General Municipal Debt 1297.87 + .01 + .23 – .47

Gold Fund 206.44 – 1.28 – 4.92 – 21.21

High Current Yield 2124.33 + .01 – .81 + .26

High Yield Municipal 609.21 + .01 + .18 + 1.00

International Fund 1681.96 – .33 – 3.66 – 12.20

Science and Technology Fund 2383.17 – 2.02 – 6.73 + .28

Short Investment Grade 355.53 + .12 + .80

Short Municipal 183.57 + .02 + .07 + .74

US Government 634.17 + .29 + .90 – 1.25

