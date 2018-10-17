202
Crude falls

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 3:37 pm 10/17/2018 03:37pm
Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell $2.17, closing at $69.75 a barrel.

