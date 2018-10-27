AP Top Political News at 10:45 p.m. EDT

Trump calls Pittsburgh synagogue attack ‘evil’ anti-Semitism DNA, fingerprint match: How FBI uncovered bomb suspect’s ID AP FACT CHECK: Did Trump think mail bombs were liberal plot? Trump again stoking anger at Democrats, media Trump…
Trump calls Pittsburgh synagogue attack ‘evil’ anti-Semitism
DNA, fingerprint match: How FBI uncovered bomb suspect’s ID
AP FACT CHECK: Did Trump think mail bombs were liberal plot?
Trump again stoking anger at Democrats, media
Trump faces complaints that new Iran sanctions are too weak
Trump pitches policy in final midterm message
Bomb suspect: Ex-stripper with cash problems, Trump devotion
Sometimes a ballot issue isn’t really about the issue
Flush North Carolina Democrats hope to reverse GOP control
The Latest: Trump takes his campaign rally blitz to Midwest
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.