AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 12:00 am 10/09/2018 12:00am
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice

Push to toughen foreign lobbying law stalls amid opposition

Sanders barnstorming country ahead of midterm elections

AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts Democrats’ health care ideas

AP Investigation: Deported parents can lose custody of kids

In boon for farmers, Trump lifting restrictions on ethanol

