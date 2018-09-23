Take a College Tour Through Florida

Attending school in the Sunshine State means that students are likely to enjoy a good bit of time at the beach along with strong academics and plenty of opportunities for hands-on learning. U.S. News visited…
Attending school in the Sunshine State means that students are likely to enjoy a good bit of time at the beach along with strong academics and plenty of opportunities for hands-on learning. U.S. News visited the University of Miami, Rollins College and two public institutions — and fierce rivals — the University of Florida and Florida State University.
Florida College Road Trip:
— University of Miami
— University of Florida
— Florida State University
— Rollins College
