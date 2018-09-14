Balanced Fund 12036.50 + .07 + .66 + 3.01 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1949.01 – .17 – .02 – 2.23 Emerging Markets 319.35 + .80 + .59 – 10.31 Equity Income Fund 12155.53 + .08 +…

Balanced Fund 12036.50 + .07 + .66 + 3.01

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1949.01 – .17 – .02 – 2.23

Emerging Markets 319.35 + .80 + .59 – 10.31

Equity Income Fund 12155.53 + .08 + .82 + 4.92

GNMA 710.22 – .13 – .19 – .86

General Municipal Debt 1304.22 – .28 – .37 + .02

Gold Fund 200.59 – 1.16 – .20 – 23.43

High Current Yield 2160.32 + .17 + .59 + 1.96

High Yield Municipal 614.91 – .14 – .18 + 1.94

International Fund 1848.31 + .28 + 1.60 – 3.52

Science and Technology Fund 2784.61 + .22 + 1.72 + 17.17

Short Investment Grade 354.92 + .01 + .03 + .62

Short Municipal 183.63 – .02 – .01 + .78

US Government 635.55 – .08 – .16 – 1.03

