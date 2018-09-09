Everything You Need to Know About Exit Interviews

In between packing up your desk decorations and heading to your farewell office happy hour, your last week of work may include one final task: the exit interview. It’s not a perfunctory exercise. And no…

In between packing up your desk decorations and heading to your farewell office happy hour, your last week of work may include one final task: the exit interview.

It’s not a perfunctory exercise. And no matter how checked out you feel after handing in your two weeks’ notice, it’s important to approach your exit interview thoughtfully, experts say.

“Be intelligent in the feedback you leave,” says Yuri Kruman, human resources consultant and author. “You don’t necessarily need to be too diplomatic or too inflammatory.”

The Purpose of Exit Interviews

During an exit interview, you’ll be asked to reflect on your experiences as an employee and to provide feedback about the culture and morale of the office, says Catherine Olivieri, vice president of human resources for Susan G. Komen and expert of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Although some employers collect this information with little intent to use it, others rely on it to track problems and reform operations with the goal of retaining employees. It’s unlikely that one negative exit-interview comment will lead to substantial changes, but if patterns emerge, most companies do pay attention, says Olivieri, who calls the data “really valuable.”

For example, if several departing workers mention in exit interviews that they’re taking jobs that offer flexible schedules, executives might consider making schedules more flexible at their own company, Olivieri says. Or, if multiple departing workers complain about the same manager, that supervisor might be required to take a leadership-development class.

Often, representatives of the human resources department will contact departing workers to schedule exit interviews during the last week of their employment so that they feel comfortable responding honestly.

Common Exit Interview Questions

To elicit useful information, many exit interviews involve a set of structured questions. They may include the following:

— Did you have the tools and resources you needed to do your job? If not, what would have made your life easier?

— Were there any obstacles that, if removed, would have made you more successful in your work?

— What feedback do you have on our training and development programs?

— What feedback do you have about your potential for career advancement here?

— Do you think our compensation and benefits package is competitive? If not, what would you change?

— Did you receive any kind of treatment you felt was inappropriate?

— What triggered your decision to leave?

— What was most satisfying about working here? Least satisfying?

— If you could change one thing about working here, what would it be?

Assess Your Options

Depending on the size of your employer, you may have a choice to make regarding who conducts your exit interview. Options might include your manager, a human resources specialist, an ombudsman or a third-party vendor.

Figure out the pros and cons of each possibility, since they may treat your responses differently. For example, talking to a third-party vendor who has no vested interest in your answers may be more comfortable for you than talking to your direct supervisor. Or you may want to request a particular human resources staff member with whom you have a personal connection.

When assessing your options, make sure to ask how the information you provide will be used and by whom. Do not assume your exit interview responses will be kept confidential. Some interviewers, like an ombudsman, may keep your answers private, while other entities have no obligation to do so.

Practice in Advance

Many workers are accustomed to practicing for hiring interviews, and they should apply the same care to preparing for exit interviews, says Vik Kapoor, career coach and president of Extra-M Coaching and Consulting. He recommends acting out exit-interview scenarios with friends and also alone in front of a mirror.

Workers should pay special attention to how they feel about their work experiences and practice expressing themselves without betraying too much anger, bitterness or sadness, Kapoor advises.

“What is going to happen when people start asking probing questions? People get emotional,” he says.

They should also anticipate that interviewers may have emotional reactions, too.

“People can get really defensive in these interviews. Be ready for all of that,” Kapoor says.

Be Honest, but Constructive

If you disliked your job, co-workers, boss or the entire company, deciding what to say in an exit interview can be tricky. You may be tempted to vent, but it’s wise to refrain for the sake of “your personal brand more than anything else,” Kapoor says. “Do you throw people under the bus, or do you stand for something higher? How can you reflect that in this exit interview?”

Staying calm and professional during the conversation preserves your reputation, which means the company you’re leaving might provide you with a strong reference or even consider hiring you back in the future. So rather than pile on personal complaints, share advice that might improve the company for other workers.

“People feel much more empowered when they’re leaving and sharing with the intent of how to make it better for the person coming behind them,” Olivieri says.

To make your feedback more palatable, try sticking with a ratio of three positive statements for every one negative statement you make, Kapoor suggests. And keep your focus on suggestions for the future rather than criticisms of the past. For example, instead of complaining about how you were never offered a promotion, try recommending that the company consider creating more opportunities for career advancement.

“The implication is, ‘You’re not doing it right now,’ but it’s not as direct and doesn’t create a defensive response,” Kapoor says.

Interviewers will be able to read between the lines, Olivieri says. And if there’s an inquiry you’re not comfortable answering, simply ask to pass on that question.

“That sends a message as well,” Olivieri says.

Don’t Decline

Even if you’re struggling to think of anything helpful to add, it’s best not to decline the offer to conduct an exit interview, Kapoor says. Doing so in an abrasive way will leave the company with a bad last impression of you, and even if you’re polite, the person responsible for interviewing you might feel snubbed.

Instead, take the opportunity to “get clarity and closure” on your job before you move on to your next opportunity, Kapoor recommends. While reflecting on your tenure, “you will learn a little more about how your experience went,” he says, and you may even gain insight that will benefit your career.

