Choosing Between a Mentor and a Career Coach

When you consider making an investment, it’s wise to have as much information as possible about ways your investment options might benefit you in the long run. The same is true when investing in your career. Many workers consider education and training courses but overlook other professional investments, including mentors and career coaches.

Distinguishing Mentors From Coaches

A mentor is someone who can give you advice and support specific to your industry, role or organization, usually for free. Typically, a mentor has the job you would like to have later in your career and is an essential resource in your efforts to achieve career success. Your mentor can help you grow professionally and navigate tough decisions by sharing tips relevant to your field or area of expertise that they have found helpful in their own career path.

A career coach is someone you pay to help you identify the right career fit, enhance your job search or work performance and make informed decisions about your professional development and long-term career goals. This person can help you discover more about your professional identity to boost your confidence, obtain greater job satisfaction and hone your strategic career plan. In addition, a coach can also help you with various business tools, such as your LinkedIn profile, resume and cover letter.

Finding a Mentor

Before looking for a mentor, it’s important to determine what you want help with in your career. Do you need to cultivate a specific strength, develop your leadership abilities or learn how to make more effective business decisions? This will help you to choose the right mentor and establish specific goals for working with him or her.

You can find a mentor in several ways:

— Sign up for an official program at your organization that matches employees with mentors.

— Reach out to more-experienced professionals at your office and inquire if they could be available to mentor you.

— Check your network. Determine if you’re connected with anyone who has achieved career goals similar to those you want to pursue, or who works in a position you would like to have in the future. Let these people know why you’d like to work with them and ask if they would be willing to help you as mentors.

— Contact your alumni association to learn about mentoring programs and attend networking events.

Keep in mind that asking someone to be a mentor is essentially asking for a favor, so you will have to find someone who is willing to take the time to help you and determine the best way you can work together based on your schedules.

Finding a Career Coach

To find a career coach, first determine what kind of coach would be the best for you and your career path. There are industry-specific coaches and coaches for particular career needs (such as executive coaches and job search coaches).

It’s important to do your research. Ask trusted colleagues or your alumni association for recommendations. Then, look up the career coaches online and read their websites, articles or blogs to learn more about them.

As you would compile a list of candidates to be your mentor, do the same when deciding on a career coach. Many provide free consultations, which will give you an opportunity to express your career needs and interview them to determine if they would be a good fit for you. For example, you could ask them:

— What kind of person is an ideal client?

— What is your coaching process and success rate?

— What is your target market?

— How would you tailor your coaching to my professional needs?

While you may benefit from finding a local career coach, many are able to hold sessions over the phone, so you don’t have to limit yourself to your own geographic area. This will help you more easily find a coach for your needs and budget. When contacting them, let them know if they were recommended by a certain person or association.

A career coach is different from a mentor since you are actually making a monetary investment. This means that an experienced career coach should always be prepared for your sessions, attentive to you and your career goals and able to accommodate your schedule.

Both a mentor and a coach can help you get the most out of your career now and in the future. Discovering more about yourself and your career goals is very personal, so make sure you feel comfortable sharing details about yourself with the person you choose to help you on your career path.

