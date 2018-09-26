202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:35 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 12:00 am 09/26/2018 12:00am
Share

Kavanaugh, Ford and the makings of a where-were-you moment

Make-or-break Senate hearing day for Kavanaugh, accuser

Trump: I’d ‘certainly prefer not’ to fire Rosenstein

Trump says his past accusers influence thinking on Kavanaugh

Trump says he rejected meeting with Trudeau over trade fight

The Republican Party’s woman problem is in the spotlight

UN court asked to probe Venezuela; leader defiant in speech

Trump, at UN, backs separate states for Israel, Palestinians

Kavanaugh facing prosecutor said to be unbound by politics

Trump to world leaders: China out to meddle in 2018 election

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500