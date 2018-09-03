3 Tips for Choosing the Right IB Courses

High school students who are enrolled in the International Baccalaureate diploma program must select and complete a course from each of the following six subject groups: studies in language and literature; language acquisition; individuals and…

A touted benefit of the IB diploma program is that its students can earn college credit by achieving high scores on end-of-year tests. To ensure adequate test performance in May, students must choose the right courses at the beginning of the school year.

IB students are required to take at least three subjects at the higher level, known as HL, while the remaining classes may be taken at the standard level, or SL. Higher level courses typically have at least 240 hours of instruction, while standard level classes have at least 150.

Wondering how to choose the right IB courses for you? Here are three tips to consider.

Identify current and potential interests. To select the right IB courses, begin by identifying those subjects that interest you. Consider both areas you know from experience that you enjoy, as well as areas you have not yet studied but would like to explore. Your high school years are for finding and testing your passions in a relatively low-stakes environment before you decide on a career path in college.

Fortunately, the International Baccalaureate curriculum includes an array of courses. Depending on your high school’s offerings, you can immerse yourself in dance, economics, foreign languages like French and Spanish, social and cultural anthropology and many other disciplines. Because the IB diploma program enables students to learn across a range of subjects, students can showcase a balanced academic profile when they apply to college.

Speak with your teachers. Your teachers are one of your most valuable resources in academic advising. Teachers are excellent at gauging their students’ strengths, and they often know what the IB courses in their respective fields involve — in part because they themselves may teach these classes.

Therefore, it is a good idea to speak to your instructors and to determine which classes they recommend for you. Your teachers can steer you in the right direction and let you know what to expect in certain IB courses, which can support your overall academic goals.

Pinpoint IB courses that will connect to your extended essay. To graduate from the IB diploma program, all students must complete the mandatory extended essay; this essay is not required for students who are taking individual IB classes. The 4,000-word research paper is designed to accomplish two goals: to prepare students for the type of research expected of them in college, and to give them an opportunity to explore an area of interest.

Forward-thinking students choose IB courses that will assist them with composing the extended essay. Students can prepare for the extended essay by taking classes that allow them to gather information about their research topics and train them to sharpen their writing skills. Broadening your knowledge and improving as a writer are both excellent ways to stand out on the extended essay.

Enrolling in the right IB courses for you is a preliminary step to ensuring your academic success. If you still have doubts after considering the above tips, be sure to speak to a guidance counselor or another knowledgeable school official.

