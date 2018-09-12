12 of the Best Educator Discounts for Teachers

World Teachers’ Day is Oct. 5. In honor of educators (who have all earned a little extra appreciation), here’s a list of businesses that offer teacher specials, from lower prices on books and supplies for…

Adobe. A monthly subscription to Creative Cloud gets you access to Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign and more. It usually costs $52.99 per month but, if you’re a teacher, you can subscribe for $19.99 per month, a rate of 60 percent off. To get the educator discount on your subscription, you’ll need to fill out a form on Adobe’s website and provide your school email address.

Banana Republic. Need to refresh your professional wardrobe? Teachers get 15 percent off full-priced items in stores when they present a valid form of teacher identification. This offer is not valid at Banana Republic Factory stores.

Barnes & Noble. The bookstore offers a discount program for educators, including classroom teachers, librarians and home-school teachers. Get 20 percent off the publisher’s price on all purchases for the classroom. On special Educator Appreciation Days, get 25 percent off the publisher’s price. Items eligible for the discount include most books as well as educational toys and games. Ineligible items include music, Blu-ray discs, gifts and periodicals.

You’ll need to enroll in the program to get the discount. Classroom teachers can enroll online, while home-school teachers must enroll in a Barnes & Noble store. You must also present an educator ID when making in-store purchases.

Caesars Entertainment properties. Teachers can verify their identity through ID.me (a third-party identification service) via the Caesars Entertainment website and unlock an ongoing 10 percent discount when staying at Caesars Entertainment locations in Las Vegas and elsewhere. Properties include Caesars Palace, Bally’s and Paris hotels in Las Vegas, as well as properties around the country in destinations that include Lake Tahoe, Atlantic City and New Orleans.

The Container Store. The Container Store’s Organized Teacher Discount Program is available only through the end of the year. Sign up on The Container Store’s website to receive regular emails with discounts exclusive to teachers.

Contiki. If anyone deserves a vacation, it’s a teacher. Contiki provides organized group trips for 18- to 35-year-olds. Contiki gives teachers a $75 discount when they book a tour of seven or more days. You’ll need to verify your employment when you book your trip.

Disney World (Swan and Dolphin resorts). The Swan and Dolphin properties are located on site at Disney World and feature special extras, including character breakfasts. Teachers and educators get special rates that vary by room type and time booked. Call the booking line and ask for the teacher rate.

Half Price Books. Teachers and librarians can supplement their classroom or private book collections with a 10 percent discount at Half Price Books. To get your Educator Discount Card, apply at any Half Price Books store. You’ll be asked to verify your status as a teacher or librarian via a school ID card or pay stub, or as a home-schooling educator via verification from a local home-schooling organization. Your Educator Discount card must be renewed annually.

Joann Stores. The crafting store carries art supplies, a huge selection of hobby materials and decorations for the home and classroom. Teachers who enroll in the Teacher Rewards program get 15 percent off every purchase. You must fill out the form on Joann’s website and provide documentation that proves your status as a teacher. If approved, you’ll receive a discount card you can use in stores and online.

Michaels. Whether you’re replenishing your classroom’s art supplies or stocking up for your own do-it-yourself projects, Michaels carries everything an artist could need. It also carries holiday decorations and framing supplies. Educators get 15 percent off Michaels purchases, including sale items, every day. Details and the educator coupon are available on Michaels’ website. You must present a valid educator ID to get the discount.

Microsoft Store. Teachers get 10 percent off Surface devices and accessories, as well as Office 365 Education for free. Office 365 Education includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams.

Sixt. Teachers and school employees get 5 percent off prepaid U.S. car rentals. The booking must be made online, and you must show a valid school ID at the rental counter.

