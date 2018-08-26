You’re Miscalculating How Many Calories Are in These 6 Restaurant Orders

Are you a calorie counting connoisseur? If you’ve ever followed a low-calorie diet, compared nutrition labels or scrutinized a menu with calorie counts stamped next to each item, you probably consider yourself pretty decent at…

If you’ve ever followed a low-calorie diet, compared nutrition labels or scrutinized a menu with calorie counts stamped next to each item, you probably consider yourself pretty decent at estimating how many calories are in common foods. But according to a survey by market research and media company Morning Consult, consumers tend to miscalculate the amount of calories in the foods and beverages they order out or on the run by over 100 calories, on average. Can you do better? Test yourself by guessing the number of calories in the foods and beverages at these popular eateries.

5 glazed chocolate Munchkins from Dunkin’ Donuts

It’s so hard to resists these cute, tiny holes from their parent doughnuts. But if you are going to pop five of these babies in your mouth for a total of 350 calories, you might as well have the single glazed chocolate doughnut that comes in at 340 calories. Remember, smaller can be lower in calories — as long as small stays small and you don’t eat a lot of small servings. The calories will add up fast — even if they are only bite-sized and look adorable.

Grande Starbucks triple mocha Frappuccino with whole milk and whipped cream

This “coffee” (or should I say dessert?) weighs in at 400 calories with 51 grams of sugar (although some of this sugar is from the whole milk). That’s the equivalent of just shy of 13 teaspoons of sugar. Compare that to the same size iced coffee made with nonfat milk, which serves up only 25 calories and 3 grams of sugar, all of which come from the calcium-rich milk. Add your own sweetener to control the amount of added sugars you will be gulping. If you want some chocolate flavor, sprinkle some cocoa on top.

Panera’s steak and white cheddar panini

If you eat this whole sandwich for lunch, you’ll set yourself back 940 calories. But here’s the good news: At Panera, you can get a half portion to keep this order under 600 calories. Still hungry? Order a side salad for only 90 calories to beef up your lunch and appease your hunger.

Chipotle’s large chips and large queso

These crispy tortilla chips served with a cheddar cheese-based dip sound like a side, but deliver enough calories to account for several meals. That’s right: This order contains 1,270 calories total; two-thirds of that comes from the chips. That’s because the large sizes are supposed to feed 14 people. So if you want to order the duo as an appetizer, just bring along 13 of your friends. When dining with less than a big crowd, order the smaller serving size, which still provides 770 calories. To cut even more calories, substitute some of the chips with fajita vegetables, which ring in at only 20 calories per serving.

A half-cup of Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey ice cream

This popular dessert delivers 300 calories per half-cup serving, which isn’t unreasonable. However, keep in mind that a pint is supposed to last you four servings. Have you ever gotten four servings out of a pint of ice cream? If you know you can’t stop after a quarter-pint, consider purchasing a flavor of the company’s new line of Moo-Phoria Light ice cream. These offerings have 160 calories or less per half-cup serving and less sugar than their traditional counterparts. Moo-velous.

Outback Steakhouse’s 24-ounce slow roast prime rib

Packing 1,230 calories before it’s even topped with au jus, you might as well order the entire cow. The size and cut of the beef is the issue here. Since a pound is 16 ounces, a 24-ounce steak is massive — and meant for sharing. Couple the rib’s size with the fact that it’s a fatty cut, and it’s no wonder this entree is a calorie powerhouse. Here’s one of the best kept secrets: If you want beef, order a filet mignon, which tends to be a smaller and leaner cut. Outback’s 10-ounce Victoria’s Filet Mignon is 400 calories, and also comes in 6-, 8- and 9-ounce options.

