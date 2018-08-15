You Didn’t Get the Raise. Now What?

Asking for a raise is always hard. But, as the old saying goes, if you don’t ask, the answer is always no. Still, sometimes, even when you do ask, the answer is still no. That…

Asking for a raise is always hard. But, as the old saying goes, if you don’t ask, the answer is always no.

Still, sometimes, even when you do ask, the answer is still no. That makes the whole situation even harder. What’s the next step in that situation? When you don’t get the raise, do you just back away slowly, tail between your legs? Or do you push on, make a stronger argument and keep at it? Is persistence the way to go, or is it better to cut your losses and be grateful for what you have?

Here are a few key things to keep in mind if and when your request for a raise is denied.

Evaluate your approach. There’s a right way and a wrong way to ask for a raise. Hopefully, you did your research ahead of time and went in prepared. But, when things don’t go according to plan, it’s always a smart idea to re-evaluate your part in the situation.

Raises are generally awarded to the people whose accomplishments have had a positive, tangible impact on the team and organization. When asking for a raise, these are the things to focus on. Share exactly what you did and the measurable results you achieved. Your primary reasoning for requesting a raise should be based on your past performance — not on promised future performance or on your personal need for more money.

If you did not approach your request for a raise with accomplishments in hand, take note for the future. Regularly capture the details of your professional achievements so you have a list at the ready if/when the opportunity for a salary discussion resurfaces.

Likewise, you’ll also want to provide documentation and research that supports the dollar amount you’re asking for. Simply saying you want a raise is not enough; you need to be specific, and you need some logic behind your request. Visit Salary.com and gather data regarding the income range for people in your location with similar experience and similar job titles. This will help demonstrate that your request is in line with the market as a whole.

Ask for feedback and a plan. Assuming you’ve done everything right in requesting your raise and the answer is still no, it’s time to get assertive. Ask your boss for feedback regarding the decision and what needs to happen to get you to your financial goals. Is there a specific skill set you need to hone or a certain level of achievement you need to reach? If possible, create a clear plan of action that will lead you to your desired income within a defined period of time. This may include taking on additional responsibilities or mapping a career plan that includes a change in job title in the future. Be sure to think carefully before committing to any plan, and make sure it’s aligned with your own professional aspirations.

In some cases, you may be told that the situation is simply out of your boss’s hands — that the raise is not feasible due to pre-established pay limitations for the role or other human resource guidelines. Depending on the culture of your organization, these kinds of “rules” may be flexible. If you believe your boss has the power to push it through, you can certainly encourage him or her to do so — and be sure to provide all the compelling reasoning mentioned earlier. But realize that you’re asking your boss to spend precious and limited political capital on your behalf. That may not be something he or she is willing to do at the moment. There may be other priorities (unknown to you) that require that capital.

Explore other opportunities. If you’ve received a hard no in response to your request for a raise, and there appears to be no path forward to help you reach your goals in the reasonably near future, it’s time to consider your options. With a little effort, you may be able to take your talents elsewhere and negotiate the pay you desire.

There’s also a chance that, with a competitive offer on the table, your current organization will become willing to match it. However, don’t hold out hope for that. It’s not a guarantee, and you don’t want to make idle threats. If you tell your boss you’re leaving for a better offer, be prepared to do just that.

As counterintuitive as it seems, you never have more leverage in salary negotiation than you do as an outsider trying to break into an organization. Most companies are willing to do much more to bring you in. Once you’re an existing employee, they have little reason to negotiate with you. You’re already on board, and they know it takes a lot of work to launch a job search and leave. Therefore, you may indeed have to go to a new organization to get the pay you want and deserve.

It’s never pleasant to be told no, especially when requesting a raise. But it’s not necessarily the end of the conversation. You always have options. Don’t let yourself feel like a hostage where you are. If your pay doesn’t accurately reflect the value you deliver, use your persuasive powers to change that. And, if that doesn’t work, use those same powers to land yourself a new, better-paying job.

