What’s the Difference Between Table Salt and Sea Salt?

Sea salt and other specialty salts (like Himalayan salt) are being touted as healthier than good old table salt. Many food companies have started adding sea salt in lieu of table salt, and many folks have switched over to using sea salt for everyday use. However, the switch from table salt does come with consequences — namely, iodine deficiency, which has started to reemerge in the United States. Here’s a look at the differences between the salts, and how you can make the best decision for you:

Iodized Table Salt

Iodine is an essential mineral that must be obtained through food, but not a lot of foods outside of sea vegetables (like nori, wakame and kombu kelp) and saltwater fish contain it. Dairy products also contain iodine, partly due to the iodine feed supplements, which can vary. You can also find the mineral in produce, though the amounts vary depending on the iodine content of the soil, fertilizer use and irrigation practices.

When the body lacks iodine, the thyroid does not produce enough hormones to help it grow and develop. Iodine deficiency can also result in a goiter, or enlarged thyroid gland. During pregnancy and early infancy, iodine deficiency can cause irreversible effects. So, in the 1920s, when iodine deficiencies were rampant in the U.S., many food manufacturers in the U.S. began iodizing table salt. As a result, about 90 percent of homes in this country use iodized salt.

Recent data, however, indicate that more Americans have low iodine levels. A 2015 commentary published in the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists discusses the 50 percent decrease in iodine since the 1970s and the reemergence of mild iodine deficiency. The same 2015 issue of AACE published clinical case reports about four New Jersey women who were diagnosed with goiter that was likely related to iodine deficiency.

According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americas, almost all Americans consume too much salt. So why is there an increase in iodine deficiency in the U.S.? There are several reasons. First, the fortification of iodine in salt is voluntary. As such, manufacturers of most sea salt, kosher salt and other types of salt do not iodize their products. In addition, salt consumption from the shaker has declined and much of the salt consumed is from commercially processed foods, which almost always contain non-iodized salt. Further, cow’s milk consumption has been declining. Although the general health message is to decrease salt consumption, the type of salt is not specified. In order to prevent iodine deficiency, using iodized salt is a must.

Here’s how much iodine you should get each day:

— Children 1 to 8 years old: 90 micrograms

— Children 9 to 13 years old: 120 micrograms

— Children 14 years old and older: 150 micrograms

— Pregnant and lactating women: 220 micrograms and 290 micrograms, respectively

Consuming a half-teaspoon of iodized salt provides 150 milligrams and can meet the needs of the general population. As such, iodized salt should be the primary salt used in your kitchen, in moderation.

Sea salt

This option includes any salt that’s been harvested from the sea, as opposed to the earth. Various regions have different harvesting methods, but making sea salt generally entails the evaporation of seawater. The different methods result in variations in mineral content, color, flavor and texture. Most sea salts have large irregular shaped crystals, tend to be more expensive and are used as finishing salts. Sea salt is commonly thought of as a healthier alternative to common table salt; however, the sodium content is comparable. One advantage of sea salt is that you can use less because it takes up more volume (teaspoon for teaspoon). If you’re a sea salt lover, look for brands with iodine like Morton and Hain.

Kosher salt

This type of salt has also gained popularity because of its coarse flake-like crystals that have a subtle flavor, are easy to pinch and quickly dissolve. Kosher salt is derived from either the sea or the earth. Similar to table salt, it is made of sodium chloride, but usually without any additives. It’s versatile in the kitchen and is perfect for cooking, brining, topping popcorn and rimming margarita glasses. Kosher salt is not usually iodized.

Himalayan pink salt

This pretty option is a coarse sea salt mined in the foothills of the Himalayas. It is found in various shades of pink due to its iron, calcium, potassium and magnesium content. Typically it is not iodized.

