How Premeds Can Maximize International Volunteer Trips

In recent years, an increasing number of premedical students have participated in international mission trips, where they spend a few weeks or months in a developing country helping provide medical care. These missions can be…

In recent years, an increasing number of premedical students have participated in international mission trips, where they spend a few weeks or months in a developing country helping provide medical care. These missions can be a unique learning experience and a great way to bolster a medical school application.

Taking part in a volunteer mission trip demonstrates commitment to serving the underprivileged and a willingness to step out of one’s comfort zone. It is important to note that international medical experience is not absolutely necessary for a strong medical school application. You can also demonstrate a commitment to the underserved by volunteering within your local community.

That being said, if you decide to serve in a different part of the world, consider these tips before packing your bags.

[Read: Maximize Study Abroad as a Premedical Student.]

Exercise humility. While international medical work can be positive, it has also created common stereotypes such as the idea that people in developing countries need Westerners to rescue them from their plight. Unfortunately, this pervasive stereotype has influenced some ambitious premedical students who go abroad.

They post photos of themselves with local children on social media, for example, and elaborate in their medical school personal statements about the young mom who would not stop thanking them after her child’s cold was treated successfully at the makeshift clinic. Many enter the country with the mindset that their role is to be saviors for the locals.

Such a mindset may offend local community members and health care staff who have much more experience dealing with local challenges. It can also lead to disappointment as some volunteers return feeling like they were not able to accomplish everything they had set their sights on.

When you participate in a volunteer medical mission, recognize your limits. Remember that even in the poorest settings, it is unrealistic to bring about profound change in a short period of time with limited understanding of the local situation and little expertise in medicine, public health or international development.

Instead of partaking in a mission with the desire to save, enter with an openness to learn. Try to observe how medicine is practiced by local physicians, get a sense of the patients’ needs and seek to understand the barriers to medical care. When it is time to apply to medical school, admissions committees will be much more interested in how you grew from this experience than how you gave back to the locals.

[Read: Bolster a Medical School Application With Volunteer Work.]

Do not cross ethical boundaries. Some premed students who participate in international medical missions seek opportunities to provide hands-on medical care beyond what they are allowed to do in the U.S. In some cases, they may even get the chance to repair a laceration or administer an injection.

As tempting as it may be to take an active role in medical care, if this is something you would not do in an American hospital, you probably should not do it in another country. It is unethical to hold patients in a developing country to a lower standard and put them in harm’s way by preforming procedures beyond your level of training.

A few years ago, one student proudly told one of his medical school interviewers that he had put in a chest tube in a patient while on a medical mission trip in rural South America. The interviewer was unimpressed and asked the applicant whether he had considered the ethical implications of his decision to perform a procedure on a patient.

[Read: Master Ethics Questions in Medical School Interviews.]

Even if a superior tells you to do something you are not comfortable with, you can be honest and say that you are not qualified to do this. Remember that the patients come first, and your first job is to do no harm.

Respect confidentiality and dignity. In the era of social media, it is commonplace for volunteers to want to share their experiences abroad with friends and family. If you do so, be mindful of the privacy and dignity of the locals.

Posting photos with patients can violate their privacy. Similarly, posting photos with local poverty-stricken children may win you praise on social media, but it robs these children of their dignity and can reinforce stereotypes about Westerners saving local people in poor countries.

Learn about the local culture. One of the greatest ways you can grow while volunteering abroad is to sit down with the locals, observe their way of life and learn from them about their culture and views.

By taking time to understand the local customs, you will become more culturally competent, a skill that will serve you well as a future physician when you interact with diverse patient populations.

Think about lasting impact. As noted earlier, it is difficult to make a lasting impact by spending a few weeks in another country. If you are passionate about giving back, look for ways to make a more long-term impact on medical care. Talk to local health care providers, understand local needs and consider how you can contribute even after you have returned home.

For example, you may learn that a piece of equipment is needed at the local clinic or that there is a shortage of funds for a cervical cancer screening program. You can take initiative by setting up fundraisers at home to support the acquisition of new equipment or screening programs. By doing so, you will have a chance to make a difference while demonstrating initiative and leadership.

Overall, participating in international volunteer work can be a very rewarding experience and great fun. But before taking part, remember to go in with the right preparation and the proper mindset. Maintaining humility and a thirst for knowledge — while being mindful of ethical boundaries and considering the long-term impact — can help maximize your experience and make it truly worthwhile.

More from U.S. News

Volunteer Work Can Inspire Aspiring Physicians

Choose the Right Gap Year Experience for Medical School

Why Medical School May Not Be the Path for You

How Premeds Can Maximize International Volunteer Trips originally appeared on usnews.com