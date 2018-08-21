Fast Fiber Facts: What it Is and How to Get Enough

Only 5 percent of Americans are achieving the adequate intake of recommended fiber. On average, adolescents and adults are only consuming about 50 percent of their needs. This is a problem, because fiber is important…

Only 5 percent of Americans are achieving the adequate intake of recommended fiber. On average, adolescents and adults are only consuming about 50 percent of their needs. This is a problem, because fiber is important for numerous body processes, such as:

— Managing digestion. A low-fiber diet can lead to constipation, which is a chronic condition seen in many children. Eating enough fiber on a regular basis can lead to bowel regularity for kids and adults alike.

— Improved regulation of blood glucose levels. A meal high in fiber will slow down digestion of food into the intestines, which slows blood sugar rise.

— Heart health. A high-fiber diet is associated with improved blood lipid levels. Soluble fiber helps lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which reduces the risk of heart disease.

— Aiding in nutrient intake and satiety. Many foods with fiber also have a variety of other necessary vitamins and minerals. Also, fiber keeps you full, which can aid in weight control.

[See: What to Eat, Drink and Do to Relieve Constipation.]

What Is Fiber?

Fiber is a natural product of plant foods. It’s the structural part of the plant that your body cannot digest. For this reason, it aids in blood sugar control and satiety. There are two types of fiber: Soluble fiber dissolves in water and slows down digestion. Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water; rather, it pulls water into the colon to produce softer stools. It’s important to get a balance of both sources of fiber to see all the benefits.

You can find fiber in a variety of nuts, legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

— High-fiber grains: 100 percent whole-wheat breads and pastas, brown rice, bran cereals, rolled oats/oatmeal, popcorn, beans (all kinds) and lentils

— High-fiber fruits: raspberries, pears, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, apples, peaches, prunes

— High-fiber vegetables: broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, spinach, potatoes and sweet potatoes, string beans, peas

So, what about animal products? If you check out the food label for some animal products, you may notice they contain fiber. Remember that fiber is naturally found in plant foods, so any fiber in an animal product is added and can lead to GI distress in some people.

If you struggle to get enough plant fiber from foods, talk to your doctor or registered dietitian about supplement options. Not all supplements are the same. Some contain soluble fiber, some container insoluble fiber and some contain both. Remember the different types of fiber have different mechanisms of action in your system, so you’ll want to pick the best for you.

How Much Is Enough?

Age Fiber Requirements 1-3 years old 19 grams/day 4-8 years old 25 grams/day Boys 9-13 years old 31 grams/day Boys 14-18 years old 38 grams/day Girls 9-18 years old 26 grams/day Men 50 and younger 38 grams/day Men 51 and older 30 grams/day Women 50 and younger 25 grams/day Women 51 and older 21 grams/day

[See: 10 Weird Things That Can Make You Poop.]

Five a Day

The best way to get your fiber in is to focus on a diet rich in fruits and veggies. “Five a day” is a term often used to remind kids to eat two servings of fruits and three servings of vegetables every day. If we aren’t eating enough of these plant foods, it’s very difficult to meet our fiber goals. Check out this sample day of eating for ideas of how to get all your high-fiber foods in:

Breakfast: 1/2 cup cooked oatmeal (3 grams) with 1/2 cup assorted berries (3 grams) + 1 cup milk

Lunch: whole-grain tortilla (3 grams) with lunch meat turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mustard + 1 pear (4.5 grams) + 1 cup carrot sticks (3.5 grams) with 2 tbsp humus (2 grams)

Snack: string cheese + small handful almonds (3.5 grams)

Dinner: grilled chicken + 1.2 cup quinoa confetti salad (5 grams) + 1 cup broccoli (5 grams)

Snack: 3 cups air popped popcorn (3.5 grams)

Total intake = 36 grams.

Tips for Increasing Fiber

— Offer whole fruit rather than fruit juice, which is essentially stripped of its fiber.

— Serve fruits and veggies with the skin on (if appropriate). Incorporate the skin into mashed potatoes.

— Mix a high-fiber cereal with your child’s favorite cereal to increase acceptance.

— Try new grains, such as quinoa, barley, rolled oats and farro.

— Replace some of the all-purpose flour with whole-grain flour in recipes.

— Let the kids make their own trail mix with a high-fiber cereal, nuts and dried fruit.

— Look for breads and cereals with “whole wheat” or “whole grain” as the first ingredient.

— Mix flaxseeds into baked goods, or sprinkle on toast.

— Add cooked beans into soups or pureed into dips. Try making black bean brownies.

— Choose high-fiber fruits and veggies, popcorn, whole-grain crackers or nuts for snacks.

[See: 11 Things to Tell Yourself When You’re About to Binge Eat.]

Important Note

If you or your family members don’t consume enough fiber, increase slowly. A rapid change in fiber intake can lead to significant GI distress. You must give your body time to adjust. It’s also important to consume enough fluid, namely water, when increasing your fiber intake.

More from U.S. News

7 Reasons to Choose a Plant-Based Diet

The Best Diet for Your Personality

15 Best Weight-Loss Diets at a Glance

Fast Fiber Facts: What it Is and How to Get Enough originally appeared on usnews.com