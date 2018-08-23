Does My Child Need Protein Powder?

With an abundance of supplements swarming the market, you may often wonder if you should be buying anything additional to help meet the nutritional needs of your child. Protein powder is extremely popular right now,…

With an abundance of supplements swarming the market, you may often wonder if you should be buying anything additional to help meet the nutritional needs of your child. Protein powder is extremely popular right now, but knowing if your child needs a protein powder and choosing the correct one can be confusing. The short answer is that your child probably does not need any special powders to meet his or her needs for growth and development.

Protein is one of the three macronutrients in food — important for building and repairing tissues, plus making enzymes and hormones. Protein is the building block for forming bones, muscles, skin and cartilage. While extremely important, it’s not the only key nutrient, so it’s not necessary to over-glamorize protein and overdo it. Protein is found in both animal- and plant-based products, but it’s also found in grains and vegetables. For this reason, most kids can get enough protein from food sources alone. It’s commonly perceived that more protein directly equals more body strength, but that’s not necessarily true.

How much protein does a child need?

It’s recommended that your child consumes about 1 gram of protein for every 2 pounds of body weight. This means a 50-pound child would need about 25 grams of protein. Daily reference intakes from the National Institutes of Health recommend the following:

— Age 1-3: 13 grams per day

— Age 4-8: 19 grams per day

— Age 9-13: 34 grams per day

— Age 14-18 females: 46 grams per day

— Age 14-18 males: 52 grams per day

My family is vegetarian/vegan. Does this make a difference?

Although it’s a bit more challenging to meet protein requirements with a vegetarian diet, it’s entirely possible. The important thing is to make sure you have a source of protein at each meal. Vegetarians also need more protein than meat eaters because of the bioavailability of the protein itself. The following day’s intake will meet the needs for adolescents, without the use of a supplement.

— Breakfast: 1 slice whole-grain toast with 1 tbsp nut butter + fruit + 8 ounces milk

— Lunch: Salad with two hardboiled eggs and1/4 cup chickpeas + tortilla chips with 2 tbsp humus + 1 cup Greek yogurt with berries

— Snack: Granola bar

— Dinner: “Burrito Bowl” — 1/2 cup quinoa + 1/2 cup black beans + 2 tbsp cheese + veggies on top + 8 ounces milk

— Snack: 2 cups air popped popcorn + small handful of nuts

Total calories: 1600

Total protein: 90 grams (more than the DRI for age without any supplement use)

My child is really picky and I’m choosing to use a protein powder to complement her diet. Which one is best?

Depending on your child’s dietary needs and personal preference, you may want a protein that’s whey-based or plant-based, such as soy, pea or rice. Regardless of the source, ensure that your protein powder is pure and free from excess additives such as sugar, fillers and thickeners like maltodextrin and xanthum gum. Also take note of the serving size. Most powders pack a whopping 20-plus grams of protein per scoop. Keeping in mind that your child may only need 20 to 50 grams/day, you may want to opt for 1/2 or 1/4 of a scoop.

Is there such thing as too much protein?

Yes! Too much protein can have a detrimental effect on the kidneys. The kidneys must work overtime to filter out all of the excess and unnecessary protein, which over time can wear the organs down and cause dehydration. Also keep in mind that extra protein equals extra calories. So bulking up on protein can actually lead to undesired weight gain over time, not muscle development.

Ultimately, if you have a question regarding your child’s dietary needs and requirements, please consult with a registered dietitian or your pediatrician.

