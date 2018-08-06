Concussion Symptoms: Take Them Seriously

As fall sports season commences, the risk of concussions among pre-teens and teens increases. Boys are at greater risk than girls, but girls tend to have more symptoms from concussions. For boys, football is the…

For boys, football is the sport most likely to lead to concussions, while girls who play soccer or basketball are at greatest risk.

A concussion is a brain injury that results in a temporary — or in some cases, lasting — disruption of normal brain function. It occurs when the brain is violently rocked back and forth or twisted inside the skull as a result of a blow to the head or body. Even a fairly light-looking hit can result in a concussion, and it’s possible to sustain a concussion without being directly hit in the head. A blow to the body that causes the head to snap forward or back can also cause a concussion.

While most children and teens who sustain a concussion make a complete recovery, it’s important that they’re diagnosed and treated properly, and that they avoid physical and mental exertion for the period of time recommended by the doctor.

Signs of a Concussion

A child who suffers a mild concussion may lose consciousness for a few seconds. Loss of consciousness for more than 30 seconds is a sign of a serious concussion requiring immediate medical attention. A child can have a concussion without losing consciousness.

Other signs of a severe concussion that require immediate medical attention include vomiting, a severe headache, having difficulty staying awake or answering simple questions.

Signs of a more minor concussion can include:

— Dizziness

— Fatigue

— Brief loss of memory

— Nausea

— Lightheadedness

— Confusion

— Headaches

— Sensitivity to light

If your child’s concussion is minor — meaning his or her symptoms go away quickly — you should still bring them to the doctor within 48 hours for a full physical and neurological exam. They then might undergo a CT scan or MRI. But a concussion diagnosis is based on symptoms, not brain imaging.

Resting After a Concussion

Both physical and mental rest are very important after a concussion. Physical rest can include long periods of sleeping, which helps the brain recover. In years past, doctors would recommend that parents wake up their child every hour after a concussion. The American Academy of Pediatrics now says it’s fine to let a child sleep without interruption after a concussion.

Mental rest means avoiding activities that require to brain to work hard to process information. This includes video games, texting, computer use and television. We usually suggest 48 hours gadget-free after a concussion. This can speed resolution of symptoms such as headaches, nausea and dizziness.

Returning to School and Sports

It’s especially important for someone who has suffered a concussion to avoid a second concussion before he or she is fully recovered. We recommend that even if it’s a small concussion, the injured person should get their doctor’s approval before they engage in sports again so they don’t risk another blow to the head. A second concussion can cause brain swelling, which can be fatal. The minimum time generally recommend before resuming sports is 48 hours.

Based on the child’s symptoms, the doctor will recommend when he or she can return to school, sports and other activities. For most minor concussions, a child generally goes back to school within a day or two, or a week at most. If the child continues to have symptoms, such as fatigue, loss of memory or confusion, the parents should talk with school officials and teachers about giving the child extra time and support. We generally don’t recommend keeping children out of school for long periods, because of the stress of catching up when they return.

Generally, coaches will require a doctor’s clearance before the child returns to sports.

