AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 12:00 am 08/13/2018 12:00am
Reality White House: Trump, Omarosa trade insults, charges

Prosecution rests in Manafort tax evasion and fraud trial

Trump signs bill named for Sen. McCain, doesn’t mention him

Lordy, they have tapes: Secret tapes in Trump orbit not new

Trump warns Cuomo: Anybody who runs against me ‘suffers’

Trump’s Harley boycott call roils Wisconsin primary

FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages

14-year-old boy uses legal quirk to run for Vermont governor

Taliban offensive exposes fragile US hopes for Afghan peace

State probe finds immigrant teens not currently being abused

