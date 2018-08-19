2019 Best Colleges Rankings Coming Sept. 10

In three weeks, on Monday, Sept. 10, prospective students and parents can explore the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings on usnews.com. These rankings — which include National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities…

In three weeks, on Monday, Sept. 10, prospective students and parents can explore the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings on usnews.com. These rankings — which include National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges — focus on academic excellence, with schools ranked on up to 16 measures of academic quality.

In addition to the rankings, U.S. News will provide extensive statistical profiles for each school, a comprehensive college search and detailed explanations of the ranking methodologies. Users can sign up for the U.S. News College Compass to receive access to the My Fit custom ranking, additional data and other exclusive interactive tools.

U.S. News will also publish these exclusive rankings in the ” Best Colleges 2019” guidebook, which will start shipping in early October and be available on newsstands on Oct. 16.

The 2019 edition will again contain specialized rankings, such as the most innovative colleges and universities and those with the greatest commitment to undergraduate teaching. U.S. News will also offer the annual rankings of historically black colleges and universities, undergraduate business programs and undergraduate engineering programs.

In addition, prospective students and parents can access lists, tables and articles that will help them navigate the college application process, including:

— Best Value Schools, which lists the colleges that offer the best value for students getting need-based financial aid.

— A-plus Schools for B Students, a list of options for students who don’t have straight-A grades but want to attend a good college.

— Paying for College guide, which provides vital information on managing college costs via savings, scholarships, loans and more.

Users will also be able to see updated lists of:

— The top public schools.

— Schools where students graduate with the most or least debt (College Compass subscription required).

— Campuses with economic diversity, based on the percent of undergraduates receiving Pell Grants.

— Campuses with ethnic diversity.

— Academic programs to look for, such as study abroad, internships/co-ops and undergraduate research/creative projects.

— Schools that award the most merit aid.

— Schools where freshmen are most (and least) likely to return.

— Schools with the highest four-year graduation rates.

— Schools with the highest proportion of classes with fewer than 20 students (College Compass subscription required).

— Schools with the most international students.

Via U.S. News Academic Insights, school officials can also access more Best Colleges rankings and data, including historical information about their own school as well as peer institutions. College or graduate school representatives can learn more about the Academic Insights tool online or request a demo.

